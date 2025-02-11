Snow, Music, Politics and Film: A Weekend Roundup

This news roundup covers a variety of topics, including a snowstorm expected to hit the area, a notable musical performance at the Kennedy Center, recent political developments, including changes in government appointments and legal actions, and an upcoming film festival in Washington DC.

Snow is expected to fall heavily starting after 1 PM according to the National Weather Service. Temperatures will drop to a low of 30 degrees tonight as the snowfall continues. This weather event might keep children home from school, so families should be prepared for plenty of time together. Meanwhile, the Capitals are the only NHL team without any players participating in the 4 Nations Face-Off. Mdou Moctar, a Tuareg guitarist, is set to perform at the Kennedy Center .

Known for his high-energy live shows, Moctar will present a unique acoustic set from his upcoming album, 'Tears of Injustice,' a reimagining of last year's 'Funeral For Justice.'Recent political news includes a 19-year-old Elon Musk supporter, known online as 'Big Balls,' taking on senior advisory roles at both the State Department and the Department of Homeland Security. Former President Trump has temporarily suspended the enforcement of a nearly half-century-old law that prohibits bribery of foreign officials by American and foreign companies. Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene accused her former fiance and three others of drugging and raping women, filming them without consent, and taking explicit photographs of underage girls. Finally, the Washington DC area will host the DC Independent Film Festival starting February 12th, showcasing over 60 independent films.





