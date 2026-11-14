Snow likely across Southcentral Sunday

Today's Alaska weather forecast from Alaska's Weather Source.

ANCHORAGE, AK - One of the first significant snowfall events of the season is in the forecast for Southcentral Alaska this weekend.

There is still a lot of uncertainty with this storm, but snow is likely to fall across Southcentral Saturday night through Sunday, moving east to west across the region. Early model trends show 1-4″ of snow across Anchorage, with more across the higher elevations and near Portage, where close to a foot of snow is possible, including through Turnagain Pass.

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Across areas of the Western Kenai, the potential for higher snowfall than Anchorage exists, as a band is likely to set up and stall across parts of Southcentral. Within that band is where we will see the highest snowfall totals. Download the free Alaska’s News Source Weather App for the latest updates on this storm. A Winter Storm Watch is in effect for Anchorage and the Kenai Peninsula from Saturday night through Sunday night.

The current storm track keeps most of the precipitation with this storm south of Palmer and Wasilla, however some light snow can’t be ruled out. Temperatures will start out in the mid 20s Sunday morning in Anchorage, climbing to near freezing late in the day. Warmer weather is likely Monday. Anchorage currently has just 0.9″ of snow this season, which is more than 9″ below normal, and below what fell by this time last year.

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It’s important to note that this is a complicated forecast and there is a degree of uncertainty with this storm. The storm track, timing of the system and when the transition to rain occurs could limit snowfall totals across the region.

While much of Saturday will remain dry for Anchorage and the Western Kenai Peninsula, areas near Girdwood, Turnagain Arm, Portage and the Eastern Kenai will see the snow beginning to fall towards the afternoon and evening hours Saturday, it won’t be until later Saturday evening that the snow builds into Anchorage/Eagle River and the rest of the Kenai. The track of this low will be key in where we see some of the heaviest snow set up across Southcentral.

However, it’s important to note that a track farther south will greatly limit snowfall in Anchorage and parts of the Kenai, with some areas seeing little to no snowfall, should this occur. The highest snowfall totals will almost certainly fall for areas of the Eastern Kenai Peninsula, through Turnagain Pass and into Portage. The confidence for this area remains fairly high, while confidence is a bit lower for the Western Kenai and into the Anchorage bowl.

The timing of transition from snow to rain will also play a role in how much some areas see for snowfall this weekend, as warmer air moves in from the east. Most likely outcome is that snow will fall through Saturday night, with a gradual transition as temperatures warm into Sunday. Stormy weather remains for the gulf coast region into early next week, as wind advisories and heavy rain is set to build into Southeast.

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Winds up to 55 mph will be possible for areas of Annette Island and Ketchikan from Sunday morning through Monday morning. Be prepared for the possibility for tree limbs coming down and possible power outages. Across the rest of the state, some light snow moves into the Interior to close out the week, with a few inches possible. The overall trend remains warm for the Interior compared to normal standards.

We’ll see highs for the forseeable future sitting near 20, while overnight lows fall into the single digits and teens. Through Western Alaska, colder weather remains with some light snow to close out the week. Blizzard conditions are also with the Slope, where gusty winds have been with us all week and likely will linger into the weekend. This will lead to reduced visibility, blowing snow and colder wind chills.

Stay tuned for updates as this storm develops. Send us your weather photos and videos here! 24/7 Alaska Weather: Get access to live radar, satellite, weather cameras, current conditions, and the latest weather forecast here. Also available through the Alaska’s News Source streaming app available on Apple TV, Roku, and Amazon Fire TV.