Snow Company unveils the Tuuli C, the first electric tugboat in a series of eight for Curtin Maritime, developed with Arc batteries for quiet, zero-emission commercial operations.

On Sunday, Snow Company delivered its inaugural all- electric tugboat, designated Tuuli C, to its customer Curtin Maritime at the Bell Harbor Marina in Seattle. This vessel represents the first unit in a contractual commitment to construct eight electric boats for the Long Beach, California-based shipping firm. The delivery marks a significant operational milestone for the shipbuilding industry as it transitions toward lower-emission marine technology.

Tuuli C Specifications and Launch Mechanics

The Tuuli C was designed to operate with minimal acoustic disruption, emitting just 44 decibels of noise while moving through the water. During the initial launch event last April, the vessel exceeded the lifting capacity of the traditional 1942 steam-powered crane used by Snow Company. Engineers consequently deployed the Derrick 24, a significantly larger floating crane owned by Manson crane company, to facilitate the launch process safely.

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Arc Batteries and Battery Management Integration

Arc, a Los Angeles company, manufactured the lithium-iron-phosphate batteries installed on board and managed the vessel's battery integration. The company stated that the project required adapting its recreational marine expertise to meet the rigorous demands of commercial towing. Officials emphasized that Snow Company provided essential expertise in boat building while Arc focused on critical powertrain interfaces.

Strategic Partnership Between Shipbuilder and Tech Firm

Company representatives told Workboat.com earlier this year that they partnered with Snow Company specifically for their seasoned craftsmanship. The collaboration involved blending Snow Company's structural skills with Arc's knowledge of cooling systems, ventilation, and component placement. This joint effort allowed both entities to maintain a high production pace despite the complexities of integrating new battery technologies into industrial vessels.

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Lithium-Iron-Phosphate Chemistry Advantages

The electric tug utilizes lithium-iron-phosphate battery chemistry, which Arc officials cite as providing distinct safety advantages over other battery types. This specific chemical composition ensures longer life cycles and maintains stable voltage levels even as the battery charges deplete over time. The technology is selected to ensure reliability and longevity in the harsh conditions typical of commercial marine environments.

Operational Impact in Western Washington Waters

The introduction of the Tuuli C coincides with the winter season in Western Washington, when marine waters experience King Tides and increased flooding risks. The quiet operation and zero-emission profile of the electric tug offer enhanced capabilities for assisting vessels during these critical weather periods. This delivery initiates a broader shift in the local maritime sector toward sustainable and efficient propulsion systems for industrial towing operations.