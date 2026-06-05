Snow Capped Cider Shatters Records with 14 Best in Show Awards at GLINTCAP; Haykin Family Cider Extends Historic Streak

Snow Capped Cider set a new record with 14 Best in Show wins at the 2026 GLINTCAP competition and secured a third consecutive Midsize Producer of the Year title. Haykin Family Cider earned Small Producer of the Year for the fifth straight year. Both cidories also collected multiple medals at the Cidercraft Awards, highlighting Colorado's dominance in the craft cider industry.

Snow Capped Cider of Cedaredge dominated the 2026 Great Lakes International Cider and Perry Competition (GLINTCAP), securing a record 14 Best in Show recognitions and earning Midsize Producer of the Year for an unprecedented third consecutive year.

The cidery's haul at the 20th-anniversary competition, which featured over 1,400 entries from multiple countries, shattered its own previous record of ten best-in-class awards set in 2025. In addition to the top honors, Snow Capped collected eight gold medals and 41 silver medals, demonstrating consistent excellence across all 20 judging categories. The Midsize Producer of the Year award specifically acknowledges sustained high performance, and the Producer of the Year title further solidifies the brand's leadership position in the industry.

At the same competition, Haykin Family Cider of Aurora was named Small Producer of the Year for the fifth year in a row, a historic streak according to co-founder Talia Haykin. The cidery earned five gold medals, 20 silver medals, nine bronze medals, and three Best in Show awards. Haykin highlighted that the longevity of this recognition is unparalleled in GLINTCAP's history.

She also noted that their Mountain Rose cider has been a consistent frontrunner, previously earning a gold medal at the 2025 Great American Beer Festival where it outperformed numerous established national brands in the pommeau-style fortified cider and brandy category. Looking ahead, Haykin announced plans to officially launch Haykin Family Distillery later this year, framing their recent spirits success as a promising preview.

Snow Capped Cider continued its dominance at the ninth annual Cidercraft Awards, securing the most medals of any cidery for the fourth consecutive year with a total of 24 awards. The distinctions included platinum, double gold, gold, silver, and Judge's Pick categories. Platinum medals were awarded to six specific products: Kingston Black Reserve (Single Varietal), Ellis Bitter (High Tannin Sweet), Mountain Rose (Rosé), Porters & Perry (Co-Ferments: Fruit/Stone Fruit), Platinum Elevation (Modern-Dry), and The Russets (Modern-Sweet).

Kari Williams, owner and head cidermaker at Snow Capped Cider, emphasized that the third consecutive Midsize Producer of the Year award reflects the team's passion and hard work. She expressed that breaking their own Best in Show record underscores that they are 'continuing to push in the right direction.

' Situated at 6,000 feet at the base of the Grand Mesa, Snow Capped leverages the area's dramatic weather patterns to cultivate a wide range of apple and peach varieties, including numerous cider-specific heirloom apples, which they credit for their award-winning quality. The cidery's success at both GLINTCAP and Cidercraft is celebrated as a win for Colorado cider overall.

Additional Best in Show results from Haykin Family Cider at GLINTCAP included a Medaille d'Or, Judges' Pick in the Single Varietal category for a Herefordshire Redstreak cider, and a Double Gold in the Co-Ferments: Fruit/Stone Fruit category for a Sour Cherry cider. The comprehensive competition results also listed second- and third-place finishes for ciders from other producers in categories such as Tannin Forward Cider - Dry and Heirloom Cider - Sweet and Dry, featuring varieties like Gravenstein and Ashmead's Kernel.

This detailed breakdown highlights the competitive depth of the event and the specific stylistic strengths of the top-winning ciders. The news draws attention to the remarkable achievements of two Colorado cideries on national and international stages, underscoring the region's growing reputation for craft cider excellence. Snow Capped Cider's record-setting performance and Haykin Family Cider's unprecedented five-year streak reflect both quality and consistency. The success is attributed to factors such as high-elevation fruit, careful variety selection, and dedicated craftsmanship.

For Haykin, the accolades also serve as a bridge to their upcoming distillery venture, indicating a broader expansion in artisanal beverage production. Both cidories expressed that the recognition validates their approaches and contributes to the overall prestige of American craft cider





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Cider Awards 2026 GLINTCAP Competition Snow Capped Cider Haykin Family Cider Colorado Cider Craft Cider

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