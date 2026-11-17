The Met Office issues yellow warnings as heavy snow and 60mph winds disrupt British transport. Commuters face hazardous conditions while health alerts warn of cold-related risks.

A significant weather event is currently impacting large parts of Britain, as heavy snowfall and high winds create hazardous commuting conditions across the country. The Met Office has issued an eleven-hour yellow warning for snow, which is active from midnight until 11am today. This warning area extends from the West Midlands through to southern Scotland, covering a vast geographic region where residents and travelers are bracing for severe impacts.

Severe Snow Conditions Hit Major Highways

Drivers are being advised to expect significant disruption on major transportation routes due to the accumulation of snow and icy patches. Specific roads cited for potential closures or dangerous driving conditions include the A74(M), the A66, and the M62 corridor. In Cumbria, the village of Spadeadam recorded up to 1.2 inches, or 3 centimeters, of snow early this morning, illustrating the intensity of the precipitation in the affected zones.

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Police and highway authorities have taken proactive measures to ensure safety on high-altitude passes. Derbyshire Police confirmed that Winnatts Pass in Castleton was closed to traffic due to the hazardous weather. Similar poor conditions were reported on the A628 Woodhead Pass, the Cat & Fiddle road, and the A57 Snake Pass, forcing many motorists to seek alternative routes or delay their journeys until conditions improve.

Temperature Drops Record Low in Highlands

The severe snowfall follows the coldest night of the autumn season recorded in the UK so far. The Tulloch Bridge weather station in the Scottish Highlands registered a temperature of -7.7 degrees Celsius, which is equivalent to 18.1 degrees Fahrenheit. This low temperature marks the eighth consecutive day of sub-zero readings, creating a persistent freeze that allows snow to settle rather than melt.

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The daily minimum temperatures over the preceding week have remained consistently below freezing. The recorded lows included -4.5C, -7.2C, -6.6C, -4.6C, -6.2C, -4.3C, and -2.6C. This prolonged period of freezing air has provided the necessary atmospheric conditions for the overnight rain band to transform into heavy snow as it moved northwards and encountered colder air masses within the warning area.

Met Office Forecasts Continued Wind and Rain

Met Office chief forecaster Dan Suri provided detailed insights into the evolving weather pattern, explaining that a band of rain moving northwards will turn to snow as it hits colder air. Suri noted that the greatest chance of settling snow will be over ground above 200 meters. In these areas, accumulations of 1 to 5 centimeters are possible, while locations above 300 to 400 meters could see 5 to 15 centimeters of snow.

The combination of this precipitation with strong easterly winds, reaching speeds of up to 60mph, is expected to create dangerous travel conditions. Suri warned that this combination could lead to further disruption on higher-level routes throughout Tuesday morning. However, he noted that the snow will increasingly turn back to rain through Tuesday, with minor surface-water impacts possible as the weather system begins to change.

Health Alerts Issued for Vulnerable Populations

In response to the persistent cold, the UK Health Security Agency has issued a yellow cold health alert for several regions. These alerts are in effect for the North West, North East, and Yorkshire and the Humber. The alert period began at 9pm on Sunday and will remain in force until 9am on Thursday, signaling a prolonged period of risk to public health.

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Paul Coleman, a consultant in Public Health at the UKHSA, emphasized the serious impact cold weather can have on specific demographics. He highlighted that individuals aged 65 and over, as well as those with pre-existing health conditions, face a greater risk to life. Coleman advised the public to check on vulnerable friends, family, and neighbors, and recommended keeping commonly used rooms heated and dressing warmly to mitigate health risks during the spell.