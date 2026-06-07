Snoop Dogg to headline new Long Beach amphitheater

Long Beach’s new waterfront F&M Bank Amphitheater will officially open Saturday night with a concert by Snoop Dogg, launching an 11,000-seat venue.

Long Beach will celebrate the opening of its first open-air amphitheater on Saturday, June 6, with Snoop Dogg headlining the inaugural event. Robert Kovacik reports for NBC4 News at 11 p.m. on June 6, 2026.

Long Beach's new waterfront F&M Bank Amphitheater will officially open Saturday night with a concert by Snoop Dogg, launching an 11,000-seat venue city officials hope will boost tourism and generate revenue for downtown businesses. The temporary open-air amphitheater, located adjacent to the Queen Mary, was developed as part of the city's efforts to expand entertainment and tourism offerings along the waterfront. City leaders have described the venue as the first step toward a larger vision for a permanent waterfront amphitheater.

"Opening our doors with Snoop Dogg is the perfect way to celebrate Long Beach's rich music legacy and signals our commitment to bringing world-class entertainment to this community," Tra Jones, general manager of Long Beach Amphitheater for Legends Global, said in an earlier statement. "This venue will be built to honor the city's creative spirit, and there's no better artist to launch that mission. " According to venue operators, there will be no general admission parking at the amphitheater.

Attendees can park in the designated Shoreline Drive lot and use free shuttle service to the venue. Long Beach Transit also will operate AquaLink water shuttles from a dock near the Aquarium of the Pacific before and after the show. The amphitheater overlooks Long Beach Harbor and features views of the Queen Mary, which serves as a backdrop to the venue.

"If you sit in the very top row -- what you would consider the worst seat in the house -- it's a spectacular view," Dan Hoffend, executive vice president of North American venues for Legends Global, the amphitheater's operator, told the Los Angeles Times. "The Queen Mary is sitting there in all its glory. You're looking across the harbor. What would be perceived as the worst seat is actually the best seat because you see it all.

"Get Los Angeles's latest local news on crime, entertainment, weather, schools, cost of living and more. Here's your go-to source for today's LA news. City officials have said they expect the amphitheater to provide an economic boost by attracting visitors to downtown Long Beach and generating tax revenue. Projections from the city's Economic Development Department estimated the $21.3 million venue could pay for itself within eight years.

"Long Beach built the culture -- and now we've built the stage for it. The opening of the Long Beach Amphitheater is a defining cultural moment and a historic homecoming," said Long Beach Mayor Rex Richardson.

Announced performances for its inaugural season include Claypool Gold featuring Primus on July 3, Lil Wayne and 2 Chainz on Aug. 1, Toto, Christopher Cross and The Romantics on Aug. 14, Luke Bryan on Aug. 15, 311 and Dirty Heads on Aug. 18, Jack's Mannequin, Something Corporate and Andrew McMahon on Aug. 22, Nas and The Roots on Aug. 28, Los Angeles Azules on Sept. 5, Deep Purple on Sept. 11, Five Finger Death Punch on Sept. 18 and Motley Crue on Sept. 19.





NBCLA / 🏆 319. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Long Beach's New Waterfront Amphitheater Set to Open with Snoop Dogg ConcertLong Beach is putting the final touches on its new waterfront amphitheater, where on Saturday Snoop Dogg will open the venue with a concert. The F&M Bank Amphitheater sits next to the Queen Mary, on an old port pier nearly surrounded by water. There's one small bridge connecting it to downtown Long Beach, a ramp to the 710 Freeway and no room for thousands of cars.

Read more »

Long Beach approves increased fines and possible jail time for setting off illegal fireworksFireworks are illegal to use, own or sell in the State of New York.

Read more »

Snoop Dogg set to drop it like it's hot at Long Beach F&M Bank Amphitheater's grand openingThe iconic rapper and Long Beach native is kicking off a summer of high-profile acts at the new performance venue.

Read more »

Snoop Dogg set to headline grand opening of Long Beach's new waterfront venueLong Beach opens its new 11,000-capacity F&M Bank Amphitheater today with a grand opening performance by native icon Snoop Dogg and a packed 2026 summer concert lineup.

Read more »