Snoop Dogg and Feid released a new single, 'Gracias x Todo,' in honor of Thanksgiving.

The music video for the track highlights people and moments that have shaped Feid’s life, including members of his family. In the clip, Feid pays tribute to his grandparents, giving thanks for their influence.

In its closing scene, he is joined by the Fundación Good Kidzduring the 27th Annual Latin Grammy Awards last week, where Snoop Dogg made a surprise appearance as part of the song’s debut alongside Divino, Lil Supa, Baby Ranks, and DJ Premier. Feid was up for three awards at this year’s ceremony, including Best Urban Performance and Best Rap/Hip-Hop Song alongside Lil Supa.

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Surprisingly, he won Best Reggaeton Performance for “Verano Rosa,” his feature with fellow Colombian star and former partner, Karol G.Duran Duran’s Andy Taylor Was the Wildest of the Wild BoysFeid will tour in arenas across North America and Mexico on his Ferxxo – The Green Star Tour 2027 next year. The trek kicks off Feb. 5 in Orlando, and will visit major cities throughout the United States, Canada, and Mexico, including two closing performances at Mexico City’s Palacio de los Deportes.