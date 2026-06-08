Snoop Dogg Secures Tupac Shakur's Likeness for Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth

Snoop Dogg announces at Summer Game Fest 2026 that Tupac Shakur's estate approved the late rapper's appearance in the upcoming game. Sega confirms the character was created without AI using archival materials.

The upcoming role-playing game "Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth" has incorporated a special tribute to the late rap icon Tupac Shakur . During Summer Game Fest 2026 on Friday, June 5, Snoop Dogg , who also stars in the game, confirmed that he secured permission from Tupac's estate, Amaru Entertainment , to use the rapper's likeness.

Snoop emphasized the close collaboration with Tupac's family, stating, "The Tupac estate and my son and myself, we work very closely together. So it just made sense to put him in this game, because his likeness and his spirit still lives on. I just felt like it was so connected to what we're doing.

" Sega released a statement confirming they received explicit permission from the estate and detailed how the character was created. The statement clarified that RGG Studio crafted the integration with utmost respect for Tupac's legacy, developing every aspect in close collaboration and without the use of artificial intelligence. The character design was based on archival footage and photographs to ensure authenticity.

The character, which appears under the name Amaru, made a brief but impactful debut in the game's trailer also released on June 5. In the trailer, Amaru is seen wearing a white robe and a blue bandanna tied in his signature style. Though he does not speak, his presence is a poignant nod to the rapper. This involvement follows an earlier May trailer where Snoop Dogg appeared as a character named Orpheus and contributed musically to the project.

"Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth" is described as a "50-year action-adventure saga of men with nowhere to go and their desperate struggle to find a home. " The narrative spans from 1915 to 1965 across various Japanese cities, including Osaka, Tokyo, and Hiroshima. Players are promised a experience featuring extreme violence for survival and musical talent to thrive as a showman across these five distinct cities and eras of modern Japan.

The inclusion of Tupac Shakur is a significant crossover, blending hip-hop history with the game's period-specific storytelling, and highlights Snoop Dogg's role as a cultural bridge between the music and gaming worlds





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