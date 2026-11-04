Snoop Dogg Biopic Casting and Production Details Confirmed for 2027 Release

Cynthia Erivo joins the cast of the upcoming Snoop Dogg biopic produced by Brian Grazer. The film explores his rise with Death Row Records and features a star-studded ensemble.

The production of a major motion picture chronicling the life of rap icon Snoop Dogg has advanced with significant casting updates and confirmed release targets. Rithy Panh's upcoming biographical film is currently shooting in Southern California and is scheduled for a summer 2027 release date.

Snoop Dogg Biopic Cast Details and Roles

Cynthia Erivo has been officially added to the impressive ensemble cast portraying key figures in the hip-hop history. Jonathan Daviss will assume the titular role of Snoop Dogg, bringing his previous stage and screen experience to the music legend. Camron Jones is cast to play Tupac Shakur, a central figure in Snoop Dogg's early career and the broader narrative of the era.

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The supporting cast features several notable actors filling crucial positions within the Death Row Records ecosystem. Myles Bullock will portray Dr. Dre, while Lauren London plays Snoop Dogg's mother. Algee Smith will play Warren G, and Olly Sholotan takes on the role of Kurupt. The lineup also includes Corey Champagne as Nate Dogg, Jonica Booth as The Lady of Rage, and SwayvoTwain as Biggie Smalls.

Production Leadership and Creative Vision

The film is being produced by Snoop Dogg himself alongside acclaimed producer Brian Grazer. Allan Mandelbaum and Sara Ramaker, the president of Death Row Pictures, are also serving as producers on the project. This collaboration ensures that the film maintains authenticity regarding the history of the iconic record label and its founders.

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Brewer has been tasked with rewriting the screenplay, which was originally penned by Joe Robert Cole. Cole is known for his work as a co-writer on the film Black Panther, bringing a high level of narrative expertise to the biography. The screenplay aims to capture the complex dynamics of the West Coast hip-hop scene during the 1990s.

Historical Context and Tupac Shakur Connection

The narrative delves into the intertwined lives of Snoop Dogg and Tupac Shakur, who were both associated with Death Row Records. Their collaboration produced several hits, including tracks from the album All Eyez on Me and the single 2 of Amerikaz Most Wanted. The story also addresses the deterioration of their relationship amid the growing feud between the East and West Coast hip-hop scenes.

Tupac's legacy is further explored through the history of his mother, Afeni Shakur. Afeni famously represented herself in court while pregnant with Tupac and immortalized her advocacy in his 1995 hit single Dear Mama. Following Tupac's murder in 1996, Snoop Dogg consistently paid tribute to his late friend, a dynamic that the film intends to reflect accurately.

Future Impact and Industry Expectations

The film promises to feature authentic music from Snoop Dogg's catalog, providing an immersive auditory experience for audiences. This biopic joins Cynthia Erivo's upcoming projects, which include feature adaptations of Prima Facie and Children of Blood and Bone. The casting choices signal a high-profile production aimed at capturing the cultural impact of West Coast rap.

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With the summer 2027 release window set, the film has ample time for post-production and marketing. The involvement of Death Row Pictures ensures that the project has direct access to archival materials and historical accuracy. Fans and critics alike are anticipating how the ensemble cast will interpret the real-life figures who shaped the genre.