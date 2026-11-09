'Snoop,' the Universal biopic of Snoop Dogg, has added Aaron Paul & Giovanni Ribisi to its cast.

‘Yellowstone’s Cole Hauser Developing FBI Action Thriller ‘Pale Horse’ Alongside Constantin Film With Eye To Star, the billionaire music mogul who via his Interscope Records’ distribution deal with Death Row Records, helped bring Snoop’s early work into the mainstream.

Ribisi playsPaul and Ribisi join a cast led by up-and-comer Jonathan Daviss in the title role. Others set include Myles Bullock Be, Lauren London, Camron Jones, Algee Smith, Tre Hale, Laya DeLeon Hayes, Olly Sholotan, Corey Champagne, Jonica Booth, SwayvoTwain, Cynthia Erivo, Hercy Miller, Zachariah Rogers and Tyquan Givens.

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Snoop Dogg and Death Row Pictures president Sara Ramaker are producing alongside Imagine Entertainment’s Brian Grazer (will of course incorporate music from the legendary rapper’s vast catalogue. Senior Vice President of Production Development Ryan Jones and Director of Development Tony Ducret are overseeing the project for Universal. The Decline of F*cking Western Civilization