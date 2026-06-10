Snooki Opens Up About Cervical Cancer Diagnosis and Podcast Relaunch

Nicole 'Snooki' Polizzi, reality TV star and podcast host, shares her journey after being diagnosed with stage I cervical cancer. She discusses her initial reaction, the support she's received, and her upcoming hysterectomy. Additionally, Snooki talks about the relaunch of her podcast 'It's Happening with Snooki & Joey', which premiered with improved structure and professionalism.

Nicole 'Snooki' Polizzi , known for her reality TV stint on ' Jersey Shore ', has opened up about her recent health scare . She revealed that she was diagnosed with stage I cervical cancer , a diagnosis that initially left her hysterical and scared.

Snooki shared that she found out about the pre-cancer cells in her cervix after receiving abnormal results from her doctor. After a biopsy, she confirmed the diagnosis, but found solace in the fact that it was caught early. Snooki, who is married to Jionni LaValle and has three children, is set to undergo a hysterectomy, a procedure she's nervous about due to her fear of not being able to have more children.

Despite the initial shock, Snooki's family and friends have rallied around her, providing support and love. Her husband, Jionni, has been particularly supportive, being there for her every need. Snooki also shared that she and her podcast co-host, Joey Camasta, are relaunching their podcast 'It's Happening with Snooki & Joey' with The Volume network and Hard Rock Bet as sponsors.

The podcast, which premiered on June 10, is more organized and professional this time around, with structured segments and fan call-ins. Snooki attributes this improvement to Joey's persistent efforts to step up their podcast game. Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino, Snooki's Jersey Shore costar, sent his love and support via social media, wishing her a speedy recovery





usweekly / 🏆 390. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Nicole 'Snooki' Polizzi Cervical Cancer Health Scare Podcast Relaunch Jersey Shore Jionni Lavalle Joey Camasta The Volume Hard Rock Bet Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Fast & Furious riders wait in the middle of the action to ride new Universal coasterFast & Furious: Hollywood Drift opens this summer at the Universal Studios Hollywood.

Read more »

Road closures, parking restrictions in place ahead of Obama Presidential Center openingThe Obama Presidential Center opens in two weeks, and there are openings and closings to navigate.

Read more »

Rich Paul Opens up About Moving from Friends to More with AdeleHow did the power couple become a power couple?

Read more »

Nicole 'Snooki' Polizzi Opens Up About Her Stage I Cervical Cancer DiagnosisReality TV star Nicole 'Snooki' Polizzi has been diagnosed with stage I cervical cancer, but she feels fortunate that the cancer was caught early. She has undergone a biopsy and confirmed that she has stage I cervical cancer, which is treatable if caught early. Snooki has expressed her fear and anxiety about the diagnosis, but also mentioned that she feels grateful for the support of her loved ones.

Read more »