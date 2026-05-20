Reality TV star Snooki shares her experience with breast implants and stage 1 cervical cancer, discussing the challenges she faced and her message to her female followers about the importance of prioritizing their health.

Snooki feels immense pain after a dump truck-sized chest after getting breast implants in 2016, the reality TV star shared. Cavallari, who has also undergone a breast augmentation, agreed that the implants feel like a bus sitting on the chest.

Snooki said that she wants to get her chest surgically touched-up eventually, despite the pain she has experienced since the procedure. She has been open about her decision to get breast implants in a YouTube video in October 2016, saying it was a way to feel great about herself as a mom and to be hot for her husband.

The reality TV star also revealed that she had previously had a challenging experience with abnormal pap smears, but went in for a routine test and was diagnosed with stage 1 cervical cancer. She urged her female followers to prioritize their health and get regular pap smears after expressing fear and determination about her diagnosis.

Kim Kardashian has also come forward to share her struggles with the cumulative effects of various deep-fudge ab workouts and the larger societal pressure to maintain a healthy BMI. Snooki re-confirmed her desire to have more breast implants in the future which she believes provide a full C cup size. Despite the challenges she has faced, Snooki wants people to know that they can face these isolation and reemployment opportunities head on with the right mindset and support





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Snooki Breast Implants Cervical Cancer Health Wellness Reality TV Stars Pap Smear Screenings

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