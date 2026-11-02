Snohomish Shooting Leaves One Dead and Another Injured

A fatal shooting in Snohomish early Sunday morning resulted in one death and one injury. Authorities are investigating the incident with no arrests made yet.

One 21-year-old man lost his life while another sustained serious injuries following a shooting that occurred early Sunday morning in Snohomish. The violent incident took place in the 6100 block of 172nd Street SE, prompting an immediate response from local law enforcement agencies tasked with maintaining public safety in the area.

Initial Response and Victim Transport

Snohomish County Sheriff's Office deputies arrived at the scene at approximately 2 a.m. to address the emergency situation. Law enforcement personnel quickly located both victims, confirming that they had sustained gunshot wounds requiring urgent medical attention. Deputies immediately transported the two men to Providence Regional Medical Center for critical care treatment.

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Ongoing Investigation by Detectives

The Snohomish County Sheriff's Office Major Crimes Unit detectives responded to the scene to lead the investigation into the circumstances surrounding the shooting. Investigators are currently working to determine the events that led up to the violence. Officials stated that it remains unknown whether the suspect and the victims knew each other personally.

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No Arrests or Public Threat Identified

As of this reporting, no arrests have been made in connection with the shooting. Despite the ongoing investigation, officials noted that detectives believe there is no ongoing threat to the public. The community can remain vigilant while authorities continue their work to identify those responsible for the deadly encounter.

Public Appeal for Information

Snohomish County Sheriff's Office officials are urging anyone with information regarding the shooting to contact the SCSO Major Crimes tip line at (425) 388-3845. Tips provided by the public could be instrumental in helping detectives solve the case and bring justice to the victims and their families.