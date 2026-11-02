Snohomish County Jail Inmate Dies After Found Unresponsive in Cell

A 54-year-old inmate died at Snohomish County Jail on Sunday after being found unresponsive. The Sheriff's Office is launching an independent investigation into the unexpected fatality.

A 54-year-old male inmate died on his fourth day of custody at the Snohomish County Jail after staff discovered him unresponsive in his cell on Sunday morning. The Snohomish County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) confirmed that corrections deputies and medical personnel responded immediately upon finding the individual, but despite their efforts to implement lifesaving measures, he could not be saved.

Inmate Found During Medication Rounds

The incident occurred at approximately 10:15 a.m. when a corrections deputy was assisting a nurse with medication distribution. The deputy entered the area where the inmate was housed and noticed he was unresponsive. Jail staff and medical personnel immediately entered the cell to begin emergency interventions, but the inmate succumbed to the situation shortly thereafter.

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Booking Details and Legal Charges

The Snohomish County Sheriff's Office noted that the inmate was booked into the facility by the Everett Police Department on Oct. 29. He was held on charges related to possession of a controlled substance and a violation of a Stay Out of Drug Area order. This information establishes the legal context for his detention prior to the fatal incident on Sunday.

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Independent Investigation Initiated

An unexpected fatality review will be conducted following his death, which includes reviewing the death from a clinical perspective. The SCSO Major Crimes Unit will conduct the investigation independently to ensure thoroughness and transparency. This dual-track approach involves both administrative review and active criminal investigation protocols.

Medical Examiner Determines Cause

The inmate's identity and the cause and manner of his death will be determined by the Snohomish County Medical Examiner's Office. Authorities have not yet released specific details regarding the medical findings or the individual's name pending formal identification procedures. The final report from the Medical Examiner will provide the definitive conclusion on how the death occurred.