Snohomish County Illegal Cannabis Grow Yields Nearly 2,700 Seized Plants

WSLCB investigators seized nearly 2,700 marijuana plants from an unlicensed grow in unincorporated Monroe and arrested a 70-year-old man on felony charges.

The Washington State Liquor and Cannabis Board ( WSLCB) Enforcement Unit uncovered an illegal cannabis grow operation in Snohomish County, where investigators seized nearly 2,700 marijuana plants and arrested a 70-year-old man. Authorities said the case began with a complaint about a 'strong odor' of marijuana coming from a property. The search warrant that led to the seizure was served on Nov. 6 at the site in unincorporated Monroe.

The investigation started earlier this year, when the WSLCB received a tip about suspected unlicensed marijuana production at the property. After reviewing the complaint, the board's Special Investigations Unit partnered with the Snohomish Regional Drug Task Force to build the case before any enforcement action was taken.

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How Investigators Traced the Illegal Cannabis Grow

The WSLCB tip and the odor complaint pointed investigators to a single property in unincorporated Monroe, which became the focus of the search. The board's Special Investigations Unit reviewed the information first, then brought in the Snohomish Regional Drug Task Force to carry out a joint operation.

On Nov. 6, authorities served a search warrant at the property. According to officials, investigators found and seized hundreds of live and dried marijuana plants during the raid. The total seizure reached nearly 2,700 plants, a figure that reflects the scale of the unlicensed production operation.

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Investigators arrested a 70-year-old man and booked him into the Snohomish County Jail. Authorities said the arrest was made on suspicion of felony drug manufacturing, delivery, or possession with intent to deliver narcotics, as well as felony marijuana production.

Enforcement Agencies Defend Regulated Cannabis Industry

The WSLCB stated that it is committed to working with city, county, and state law enforcement partners to identify and shut down illegal cannabis operations. The agency framed the Snohomish County case as part of that broader effort rather than an isolated action.

In its statement, the WSLCB said the goal is to protect the integrity of Washington's regulated cannabis industry. Licensed producers operate under state rules, and the board argued that unlicensed grows undermine those legal businesses and the oversight that comes with them.

The arrested man has been identified only by age in the available reporting. Under the principle of presumption of innocence, he is considered a suspect, and the charges against him have not been proven in court.

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Impact of the Snohomish County Cannabis Seizure

The seizure removed nearly 2,700 plants from an unlicensed operation in Monroe, which means those plants will not enter an unregulated market. For residents near the property, the case began with a neighborhood complaint about the strong odor of marijuana, showing how local reports can trigger state-level investigations.

The case moves forward through the Snohomish County Jail booking and the felony charges listed by authorities. The WSLCB and the Snohomish Regional Drug Task Force have not announced additional arrests or further court dates in the material available, so the next steps will depend on how the charges proceed in the county court system.