Snohomish County Fire Investigators Probe Halloween Night Blaze at HighGrove Apartments

A criminal investigation is underway after a fire at HighGrove Apartments in Snohomish County forced 15 residents to flee and trapped a mother and toddler on a balcony during Halloween night.

Snohomish County fire investigators have launched a formal criminal investigation into a Halloween night apartment fire in Snohomish County that displaced 15 people and trapped a woman and her 2-year-old daughter on a fourth-floor balcony. The fire broke out at the HighGrove Apartments on Admiralty Way in Snohomish County, creating a terrifying scene for residents who were celebrating the holiday. Flames were contained to a fourth-floor hallway and did not spread into any apartment units, though smoke and water damage forced 15 people from their homes. Ariel Henderson said she and her friend were getting ready inside their apartment Halloween night when her friend opened the door and discovered flames filling the hallway. She described the moment her friend opened the door and discovered flames filling the hallway, noting that the entire area, including the stairs, was lit on fire. The fire continued moving closer to their apartment, prompting her friend to tell everyone to get to the balcony. Henderson recalled her friend yelling to grab the kids and run to the balcony as the situation became urgent. Henderson said she, her 2-year-old daughter and her friend were trapped on the balcony as the fire burned outside their unit. At one point, Henderson said she considered jumping with her daughter to escape the danger. She recalled thinking that if they both jumped, one of them was going to get hurt, but they needed a solution. South County Fire crews contained the flames before firefighters were able to get them out of the building. South County Fire spokesperson Brian Clark said they were able to get them out once the fire was put out. Clark said they were able to escort them down the back side of the building to safety after the blaze was extinguished. Henderson said she burned her arm while escaping but expressed relief that she and her daughter made it out. Clark said investigators have been speaking with residents and others in the community to determine the cause. The information provided did not include additional details about what prompted the criminal investigation or whether investigators have identified a suspect. The investigation is ongoing as authorities work to understand the circumstances that led to the dangerous situation for residents.

Critical Safety Details And Fire Response

The fire at the HighGrove Apartments on Admiralty Way occurred on Halloween night, creating an immediate emergency for the residents of the building. South County Fire responded to the scene and worked to contain the flames, which were limited to a fourth-floor hallway. Although the fire did not spread into any apartment units, the resulting smoke and water damage forced 15 people to evacuate their homes. Brian Clark, a spokesperson for South County Fire, provided updates on the response efforts and the status of the investigation. Clark noted that investigators have been speaking with residents and others in the community to gather information. The information provided did not include additional details about what prompted the criminal investigation. Clark stated that investigators are still determining whether they have identified a suspect in the case. The focus remains on establishing the cause of the fire and ensuring the safety of the affected residents. South County Fire crews worked diligently to contain the flames and prevent further damage to the building. The efficient response helped to limit the spread of the fire to the hallway, preventing it from entering the adjacent apartments. However, the smoke and water damage still required the evacuation of 15 people from their homes. The incident highlights the importance of fire safety and the role of emergency responders in protecting residents during such events.

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Resident Accounts And Escaped Danger

Ariel Henderson provided a firsthand account of the terrifying experience she endured with her friend and 2-year-old daughter during the Halloween night fire. Henderson said she and her friend were getting ready inside their apartment when her friend opened the door and discovered flames filling the hallway. She described the scene as everything, even the stairs, being lit on fire, creating a sense of immediate danger. The fire continued moving closer to their apartment, prompting her friend to tell everyone to get to the balcony. Henderson recalled her friend yelling to grab the kids and run to the balcony as the situation became urgent. Henderson said she, her 2-year-old daughter and her friend were trapped on the balcony as the fire burned outside their unit. At one point, Henderson said she considered jumping with her daughter to escape the danger. She recalled thinking that if they both jumped, one of them was going to get hurt, but they needed a solution. South County Fire crews contained the flames before firefighters were able to get them out of the building. South County Fire spokesperson Brian Clark said they were able to get them out once the fire was put out. Clark said they were able to escort them down the back side of the building to safety after the blaze was extinguished. Henderson said she burned her arm while escaping but expressed relief that she and her daughter made it out. Her account underscores the chaos and fear experienced by residents during the incident.

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Investigation Progress And Community Impact

The criminal investigation into the HighGrove Apartments fire is currently active, with authorities seeking to determine the cause and identify any suspects. Brian Clark, spokesperson for South County Fire, confirmed that investigators have been speaking with residents and others in the community. The information provided did not include additional details about what prompted the criminal investigation or whether investigators have identified a suspect. The investigation aims to establish whether the fire was accidental or deliberate, which will determine the next steps in the legal process. The incident has had a significant impact on the residents of the HighGrove Apartments, with 15 people forced to evacuate their homes due to smoke and water damage. The displacement of these residents highlights the disruption caused by such events and the need for support services. The safety of the residents was the primary concern, with emergency responders working to contain the fire and ensure everyone could exit the building safely. Ariel Henderson and her daughter were among those trapped on the balcony, but they were eventually rescued by firefighters. The burn on Henderson's arm is a testament to the dangers faced by those trying to escape the fire. The community remains concerned about the ongoing investigation and the potential implications for safety in the building. Authorities continue to gather evidence and interview witnesses to build a comprehensive case. The outcome of the investigation will likely influence future safety protocols and responses to similar incidents in the area.