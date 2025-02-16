SNL50: The Homecoming Concert – A Night of Music, Comedy, and Nostalgia

SNL50: The Homecoming Concert celebrated five decades of Saturday Night Live with a star-studded lineup of musical guests, comedy sketches, and iconic moments. From Miley Cyrus’s energetic performance to Andy Samberg’s epic Lonely Island medley, the night was a nostalgic trip down memory lane.

Like many star-studded events, The Homecoming Concert was a bit of a tough room, at least at first. “Everybody here is famous,” remarked Michael Che, warming up the crowd before the show began. “Can you tell I am in hell?” Che’s torment wouldn’t last long as the night’s real emcee, Jimmy Fallon, would soon come out and open the show with a goofy yet endearing performance of “Soul Man” backed by his Tonight Show band, The Roots, and approximately twenty-five Blues Brothers dancers.

The first major musical guest, a fearless Miley Cyrus, decided to attack the room with gusto, calling out the famous audience members as she saw them, like Rudd, Emma Stone, and Adam Sandler. “Y’all are doing the Grammys shit where you’re famous and don’t sing along,” she said, instructing the crowds to get on its feet. To be fair to the stars, an announcer repeatedly instructed the audience to stay in their seats and out of the aisles to avoid getting hit by cameras whizzing up and down the aisle before the show began. But after receiving the green light from Miley, everyone was on their feet. Bad Bunny had the audience grooving to two songs off of his exceptional new album DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOTos, despite focusing his performance more on the fans in the pit closest to the stage rather than the celebs in the orchestra seats. Things really popped off when the Backstreet Boys came out and effectively led a massive sing along to “I Want It That Way.” And leave it to Lorne to get famously tardy legend Lauryn Hill to show up to a performance on time. She reunited with her Fugees bandmate Wyclef Jean for a show-stopping medley of some of their greatest hits like, “Killing Me Softly.' However, not every musical performance necessarily lit up the room. A very game Jelly Roll did his best covering songs by Johnny Cash, even going into the audience, but it fell a little flat. So did Bill Murray’s return as Nick Valentine, although Ana Gasteyer, Maya Rudolph, and a very pregnant Cecily Strong sounded great nailing three part harmony while backing him up. And Snoop Dogg’s performance “Gin and Juice” received a frostier response in the room than what you’d expect for the beloved rap icon, but, then again, maybe the audience remembered that just a few weeks ago he was performing at an event related to Donald Trump’s inauguration. What SNL ultimately does best is comedy, so it’s fitting that the highlights of the were when music and comedy intermingled. Some of those moments were small, like Tracy Morgan earnestly singing the theme song to his absurd sketch “Astronaut Jones.” Others were huge, like Andy Samberg’s epic Lonely Island medley, which covered the trio’s greatest hits like “Lazy Sunday” and “I’m on a Boat”. He was joined by his SNL collaborators Chris Parnell and Jorma Taccone, as well as Bad Bunny, T-Pain, and a Lady Gaga, stepping in for an absent Justin Timberlake, singing “Dick in a Box” with Samberg at the piano before stepping away to reveal a gift wrapped package over her nether regions. The musical acts that took a more absurd, and frankly, fun, approach to their performances fared best. The B52’s performed a zany rendition of their timeless classic “Love Shack” complete with SNL cast members Bowen Yang and Sarah Sherman dancing behind them. David Byrne, Arcade Fire, St. Vincent, and the Preservation Hall Jazz Band took their performance from the stage into the lobby, where a dancing Jon Hamm greeted them. Byrne was then back on stage dueting with Robyn in matching oversized suits ripped into her perfect pop song “Dancing On My Own” and “This Must Be The Place.” And seventy-eight year old Cher looked and sounded half her age as she belted out “If I Could Turn Back Time.” For all the pop stars and musical acts, the musical talent of the SNL cast members was also a hallmark of the evening. No one shined more so than Gasteyer, who, alongside Maya Rudolph, is one of the very best singers SNL has ever hired. (Don’t believe me? Gasteyer played Elphaba in Wicked on Broadway!) The underrated SNL veteran killed in all 3 of her bits over the course of the evening, and provided the funniest moment of the night, reuniting with Will Ferrell as the God fearing, straight-laced music teachers Marty and Bobbi Mohan-Culp performing a one of their madcap musical medley covered everyone from Doechi to Megan Thee Stallion to Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us.” (If Drake thought he’d be out of the woods after Lamar’s Super Bowl performance, he was sorely mistaken.) Like the best episodes of Saturday Night Live, there was something for everyone at SNL50: The Homecoming Concert. From Bonnie Raitt’s heart breaking rendition of “I Can’t Make You Love Me” with Chris Martin at the piano to Post Malone fronting a Nirvana reunion and delivering a rousing rendition of “Smells Like Teen Spirit,” it was impossible not to get swept away in the music





VanityFair / 🏆 391. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

SNL50 The Homecoming Concert Saturday Night Live Music Comedy Nostalgia Celebrities Performances

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Hottest Celeb Couples at SNL50: The Homecoming ConcertMiles Teller, Tom Hanks and more appeared with their Valentines at the ‘SNL50: The Homecoming Concert’ on Friday, February 14

Read more »

Miley Cyrus Doubles Up on Skintight Roberto Cavalli Gowns at 'SNL50: The Homecoming Concert'Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics.

Read more »

TODAY Show Family Celebrates 'SNL50: The Homecoming Concert'Savannah Guthrie and the TODAY family had a blast at 'SNL50: The Homecoming Concert,' sharing behind-the-scenes glimpses on Instagram. Guthrie's story featured photos with fellow TODAY co-anchors, snapshots of performances by artists like Lauryn Hill and Will Ferrell, and moments from the blue carpet.

Read more »

Adam Sandler and Jackie Share a Romantic Kiss at 'SNL50: The Homecoming Concert'Adam Sandler and his wife Jackie were spotted sharing a passionate kiss on the red carpet at the 'SNL50: The Homecoming Concert' held at Radio City Music Hall on Valentine's Day.

Read more »

Miley Cyrus Wears Roberto Cavalli for SNL50: The Homecoming ConcertThe singer opened the star-studded evening with a performance to kick off SNL's 50th anniversary special.

Read more »

Leslie Jones Rocks a Denim Corset Power Suit at SNL50: The Homecoming ConcertLeslie Jones stuns in a trendy denim corset and power suit at the SNL50 concert in New York. Her look incorporates the popular corset trend seen on recent runways and embraced by many celebrities.

Read more »