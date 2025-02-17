SNL50: The 'Domingo' Sketch Gets a Star-Studded Revival

Saturday Night Live's 50th Anniversary Special brought back the iconic 'Domingo' sketch with a hilarious twist, featuring a star-studded cast and the sketch's unforgettable ending.

Saturday Night Live's 50th Anniversary Special brought back the beloved 'Domingo' sketch with a star-studded cast including Sabrina Carpenter, Bad Bunny, Pedro Pascal, Martin Short, and more. During the special on February 16th, the ensemble performed an off-key rendition of their signature song, complete with the iconic ending.

The sketch followed the familiar format, with Matt (played by Andrew Dismukes) knowing it's best to wrap things up, adding, 'The song is over and we will not learn anything else.' Unsurprisingly, Domingo, the object of their affection, made a grand entrance to join the musical medley. The group sang, 'Kelsey can't live without Domingo, so why are you trying to live without Domingo, baby?'The sketch also featured cameos from other characters, including Ronaldo and Santiago, portrayed by Pedro Pascal. As the entire cast gathered on stage, they delivered a callback to the original 'Domingo' sketch, concluding with, 'Came all this way, had to explain direct from Domingo, word to the wise, if you got wives, hide them from us here, bro.' Earlier in the evening, Martin Short engaged in a conversation with Access Hollywood's Emily Orozco on the red carpet prior to 'SNL50: The Anniversary Special.'





