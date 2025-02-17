SNL50: The Anniversary Special Features Star-Studded Musical Performances

The 50th Anniversary Special of Saturday Night Live (SNL) features a lineup of iconic musical performers. This live update will track the musical acts as they unfold throughout the show.

The SNL50 : The Anniversary Special is airing live and along with the immense comedic talent taking the stage at 30 Rock tonight is an equally impressive line-up of musicians and singers. We'll be updating this live as the show airs tonight, so follow along for all the musical acts! Sabrina Carpenter & Paul Simon opened the show with a fun little bit and a duet before Steve Martin's monologue.

Simon talked about the first time he'd ever been on SNL, back in 1976 when he performed a duet with George Harrison, to which Carpenter quipped she wasn't alive yet – and neither were her parents. The two then performed an emotional cover of Simon & Garfunkel's 'Homeward Bound' to kick things off. The next unlikely musical duet was Miley Cyrus and Brittany Howard of Alabama Shakes performing a cover from another strong, genre-redefining singer: Prince. His song 'Nothing Compares 2 U' was first released in 1985 for Prince's side-band the Family. It wasn't until 1990, when Sinéad O'Connor recorded her version for the album I Do Not Want What I Haven't Got that the song blew up, and it's O'Connor with whom the song is best associated. Cyrus opened the song singing the first half of the ballad, while Howard took the second half, making for an incredible pairing. This is a developing story and will be updated as the special continues..





