SNL50 Homecoming Concert: A Night of Musical Mayhem and Nostalgia

The “SNL50: The Homecoming Concert” was a star-studded celebration of 50 years of “Saturday Night Live,” featuring memorable solo performances, one-time-only collaborations, and appearances by numerous former cast members.

The concert, hosted by Jimmy Fallon, was only one element of what has become an enormous celebration of the show’s 50 years in existence, leading up to Sunday’s “ SNL50 : The Anniversary Special.” By the time Cher sang “If I Could Turn Back Time,” it seemed as if time had indeed been turned back, and every single “SNL” alum in attendance was transported back to their favorite moments in the show’s history. Of course, it was only a smattering.

But “SNL50: The Homecoming Concert” boasted an epic lineup. It was an evening of memorable solo performances and often fascinating, one-time-only collaborations: Bonnie Raitt and Chris Martin, Arcade Fire, David Byrne, St. Vincent and the Preservation Hall Jazz Band, Post Malone and Nirvana. The concert took place at Radio City Music Hall in New York City, a venue steeped in history and synonymous with legendary performances. The energy was palpable from the moment the first notes were struck, with the audience roaring their approval for each act. The Backstreet Boys proved irresistible when they broke into “I Want it That Way,” with the crowd singing along en masse. Snoop Dogg may have sung “Gin and Juice,” but he was trailed by enough smoke to give nearby audience members a contact high. Wearing a gigantic coat befitting a winter night, Lauryn Hill commanded the stage with Wyclef Jean, and the crowd melted at the first notes of “Killing Me Softly.”Naturally, some former “SNL” cast members reprised old characters, with varying levels of success. The Culps, the stuffy music teachers played by Will Ferrell and Ana Gastayer, hit harder and funnier than they ever did on the show. Their attempts at being current were hilarious and they even worked in a few verses of “Not Like Us,” with a plea for harmony between Kendrick Lamar and Drake. Andy Samberg and Chris Parnell’s “Lazy Sunday” was welcome, but too short. Lady Gaga was a good sport, replacing Justin Timberlake to sing about a Christmas gift whose title can't be repeated here. But Bill Murray’s lounge singer 'foursome' routine with Gastayer, Maya Rudolph and Cecily Strong fell a bit flat.“I love you, Lorne Michaels,” declared Miley Cyrus, dedicating her hit song “Flowers” to the show's founder. Raitt, finishing “I Can’t Make You Love Me,” thanked Michaels for having her on the show so many times. “Let’s give it up for Lorne,” said former cast member Adam Sandler, introducing a collaboration between Post Malone and Nirvana. “We love you buddy.” And Marcus Mumford, lead singer of the British folk band Mumford & Sons, said he was there to represent Michaels' admirers from across the pond. The night featured fascinating collaborations that brought together musicians of all kinds. Arcade Fire joined with David Byrne, St. Vincent and the Preservation Hall Jazz Band to perform David Bowie’s “Heroes.” Byrne later also collaborated with Robyn, in matching khaki suits, for “Dancing On My Own” and “This Must Be the Place (Naive Melody).” And for Raitt's second song, she sat down with Chris Martin, the Coldplay frontman who became her pianist for “I Can’t Make You Love Me.” In another collab of sorts, the B-52s were joined on “Love Shack” by former and current SNL cast members Fred Armisen, Bowen Yang and Sarah Sherman, singing the “bang bang” lyrics. Questlove is more associated with the “Tonight” show, but he is proving to be the MVP of these “Saturday Night Live” anniversary festivities. Not only did the drummer produce the splendid documentary on the “SNL” musical legacy, but he effortlessly kept the beat with The Roots, his legendary hip-hop group and “Tonight” show house band, as they covered every style imaginable, from Snoop to Eddie Vedder to Brandi Carlile. Byrne bowed in appreciation. Carlile has become known lately for her collaborations, most notably coaxing Joni Mitchell back to the stage. Friday night provided a reminder of her own artistry with the political climate adding a special urgency to her impassioned version of “The Joke.” For the second time in as many weeks, the surviving members of Nirvana reunited. Rather than the quartet of women who fronted the band for the Fire Aid concert, Malone took Kurt Cobain’s place on Friday. Their version of “Smells Like Teen Spirit” was fierce, a reminder of why the song packed such a wallop when it was first heard





