SNL50: A Star-Studded Celebration of Comedy's Icon

The 50th Anniversary of Saturday Night Live saw a spectacular gathering of Hollywood's biggest names, musicians, and comedy legends at 30 Rockefeller Plaza.

A star-studded lineup graced the stage of 30 Rockefeller Plaza for SNL50 : The Anniversary Special on February 16, 2025, in New York City. From Hollywood A-listers to musical icons, the event celebrated the iconic sketch comedy show's rich history and enduring legacy.

Among the notable attendees were Kim Kardashian, Lady Gaga, Michael Polansky, Emma Stone, Dave McCary, Anya Taylor-Joy, Kristen Wiig, Pete Davidson, Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, Miley Cyrus, Tish Cyrus, Sabrina Carpenter, Scarlett Johansson, Dakota Johnson, Maya Rudolph, Drew Barrymore, Jack White, Olivia Jean, Keke Palmer, Lucy Liu, Claire Danes, Jenna Ortega, Awkwafina, Natasha Lyonne, Peter Dinklage, Erica Schmidt, Julia Stiles, Bowen Yang, Pedro Pascal, Laura Dern, Tina Fey, Quinta Brunson, Cheri Oteri, Nasim Pedrad, Sarah Jessica Parker, Matthew Broderick, Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson, Chris Pine, St. Vincent, Chris Fischer, Amy Schumer, Meryl Streep, Jimmy Fallon, Nancy Juvonen, Hilaria Baldwin, Alec Baldwin, Kate Capshaw, Steven Spielberg, and Bad Bunny.This dazzling array of talent reflected SNL's ability to attract and entertain generations of viewers. The anniversary special surely served as a night to remember, honoring the show's countless contributions to comedy, pop culture, and the entertainment industry





