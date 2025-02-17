SNL50: A Star-Studded Anniversary Celebration

NBC's 'SNL50: The Anniversary Special' was a three-hour-plus extravaganza celebrating the 50th anniversary of Saturday Night Live. Featuring a plethora of former cast members and celebrity guests, the special aimed to showcase the show's history and impact.

While the event boasted an impressive lineup, including Meryl Streep in her first acting appearance on the show, Jon Hamm, Ryan Reynolds, Drew Barrymore, Robert De Niro, Alec Baldwin, Steve Martin, Ayo Edebiri, Emma Stone, Scarlett Johansson, Paul Simon and Paul McCartney, alongside former cast members like Eddie Murphy, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Bill Murray, Martin Short, and many more, it struggled to deliver a cohesive narrative or insightful commentary on the show's legacy. The special offered a mix of nostalgia-inducing moments, such as heartfelt cameos and callbacks to classic sketches, interspersed with sketches that felt overly familiar and self-referential. Some segments, like Eddie Murphy's return to 'Black Jeopardy,' and Will Ferrell's standout performance in various sketches, proved to be comedic highlights. Paul Simon's touching rendition of 'Homeward Bound' and Paul McCartney's powerful medley of Beatles classics marked memorable musical moments. However, the show's attempt to weave a cohesive narrative through its diverse segments ultimately fell short.





