'SNL': Watch The Strokes Perform 'Lonely in the Future,' 'Going Shopping'

New York rock band The Strokes mark their fifth time on SNL with two songs from their latest album, 'Reality Awaits.'

The nine-track album, like its predecessor, was produced by Rick Rubin. In 2022, the band began recording with him in Guanacaste, Costa Rica.

“We rented this house up on the top of a mountain and set the band up outside,” Rubin said on Joe Rogan’s podcast that October. “So they’re playing… It’s like they’re doing a concert for the ocean, on the top of a mountain. It was incredible. And we did that every day, playing out in the , and they didn’t want to leave.

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It was, like, the best experience. ”the process: “I don’t think if I told you what it looked like and what it was, you’d fully understand the ‘magical-ness’ of where we were and how it was to record like that. ”On Saturday, the band’s second performance was of “Going Shopping. ” Walton Goggins, who starred in the song’stheir Reality Awaits the World Tour.

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In a couple weeks, they’ll be in Mexico and South America, before visiting Australia in February. The band’sU. S. dates are the Innings Festival in Arizona, also in February, and Salt Lake City’s Kilby Block Party in May.from the summer part of the tour and was replaced by Steve Schiltz of Longwave, was not on stage Saturday.

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