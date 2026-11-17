SNL US Cut For Time was the most-read article on Bleeding Cool yesterday, again. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround.

SNL US Cut For Time In The Daily LITG, 17th Of November, 2026 SNL US Cut For Time was the most-read article on Bleeding Cool yesterday, again.

Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround. Marvel Unlimited Webtoon Reader Launch: Not All Tablets, No ScreencapsDisney: As More Layoffs Loom, Q4 Revenue & Profit Gains Reported Disney reported revenue and profit growth for Q4, even as another round of layoffs looms large over the company and entertainment industry. During this morning's earnings call, The Walt Disney Company announced that a unified Disney+/Hulu app will begin rolling out in December.

Also read SNL Season 52 Cut for Time Sketches Feature Mulaney and Bridgers

Reportedly, 4-6 production companies have made the BBC's Doctor Who tender shortlist, including Hat Trick Mercurio, BBC Studios, and more. In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Tracker, Mayfair Witches, 3 Body Problem, Family Guy, SNL, Garfield, Doctor Who, Grammys, Slow Horses & more! SNL US Cut For Time was the most-read article on Bleeding Cool yesterday, again. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround.

Advertisement

NBC's Saturday Night Live star Jeremy Culhane posted a perfect response to Elon Musk's complaints about the SNL Cold Open this past weekend.