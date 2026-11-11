‘SNL UK’ Star Ania Magliano Adds U.S. Tour Dates (EXCLUSIVE)

Ania Magliano, co-anchor of 'Weekend Update' on 'SNL UK,' has added stand-up comedy dates in the U.S. in 2027.

Amanda Seyfried Addresses ‘You Can See Everything’ and Playing Elizabeth Holmes Again: ‘It’s Important’ to ‘Do Things That Scare Me’ The actress and comedian, who co-anchors “Weekend Update” on the British version of “Saturday Night Live,” is bringing her stand-up show “Peach Fuzz” to U.S. audiences.

She has added new dates in 2027 after already selling out several dates at New York’s The Bell House and Los Angeles’ Dynasty Typewriter. Patrick Stewart's Final Movie Is 'Avengers: Doomsday'; He Said Before His Death That 'I Can’t Imagine Retiring. I’ll Forever Be an Actor'Tickets will be available for pre-sale via Magliano’s mailing list on Thursday, Nov. 12, at 10 a.m. local, followed by general on-sale on Friday, Nov. 13, at 10 a.m. local.

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All ticketing information can be found According to a description of the show, ‘Peach Fuzz’ sees Magliano “once again deliver a stellar hour of stand-up comedy with her signature laidback, story-telling style and relatable humour. Armed with a microphone, Ania will explore everything and anything, sharing all of her hinged and unhinged inner thoughts – including musings on her own body’s idiosyncrasies, experience in a flotation tank, Sabrina Carpenter and Winston Churchill .

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