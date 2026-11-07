SNL UK Director Liz Clare Reveals Why Famous Crane Shot Was Dropped for Studio Space

SNL UK director Liz Clare and cast member Emma Sidi reveal why the crane shot was dropped and how the closing credits tradition was adapted for British audiences at the Edinburgh TV Festival 2026.

Director Liz Clare has officially confirmed that Saturday Night Live UK deliberately abandoned the franchise's famous crane shot to accommodate the physical limitations of British production facilities. Speaking at the Edinburgh TV Festival in November 2026, Clare explained that the elaborate aerial camera movements required excessive space that was simply unavailable in the local studio environment. The decision marks a significant departure from the visual identity established by the American original over five decades of broadcast history.

The American version of the show relies heavily on its large crane to create dynamic transitions between sketches and the monologue. Clare noted that while the British camera setup remains largely standard and influenced by the US model, it lacks this specific piece of equipment. She described the American kit as a big old bit of gear that became a defining feature of the series but proved impractical for the UK team to replicate.

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Instead of forcing the crane into a space where it could not function effectively, the production team adapted their approach using alternative tools like jibs and pads. This shift reflects a broader strategy of understanding what the camera work is trying to achieve rather than reproducing the exact visual style. The goal is to maintain the pace and energy of a live performance while working within the logistical realities of the British television industry.

Cast member Emma Sidi provided further insight into the creative adjustments made during the planning phase for the British adaptation. She revealed that the cast initially found the tradition of walking through the closing credits to be unbearably naff. The practice involves performers acknowledging the crew and audience in a manner that can feel artificial and overly sentimental to new participants who are still adjusting to the format.

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Sidi admitted that she used to watch the American endings with discomfort, viewing the goodbyes as an unnecessary ritual. However, her perspective changed dramatically once she experienced the intense pressure of putting together a live show firsthand. The cast went through rigorous rehearsals, rapid changes, and the demands of performing in front of a live audience, which transformed their view of the farewell sequence.

Once the team completed the heist of producing an episode, the emotional release of hugging and crying at the end felt genuine rather than forced. Sidi joked that the performers became luvvies who were just thankful they had finished the difficult task. This shared experience created a bond that made the traditional goodbye meaningful, even if viewers might still find it slightly uncomfortable to watch.

The production team faced the mammoth task of deciding what they could change and what they strictly needed to keep to maintain integrity. While some problems solved themselves through natural adaptation, other constraints persist as the show develops its own identity. The balance required careful evaluation of each segment before any episode aired to ensure the core success factors of the franchise were preserved.

Jamie Dornan's turn as host in Season 1 Episode 1 offers a prime example of how the team finds specific solutions for unique challenges. Rather than relying on conventional studio cameras for a hostage video scene, Clare's team used a live digicam to create an authentic look. This attention to detail demonstrates how the British version masters the most important elements of the formula without copying everything exactly.

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Now halfway through its second season, SNL UK continues to navigate the boundaries of what can be altered without compromising the show's established identity. The decisions made by Clare and Sidi highlight the complex compromises behind the seemingly clockwork operation. These choices ensure the show resonates with local audiences while honoring its American roots.

Season 2 Part 2 of Saturday Night Live UK returns on Sky One in the United Kingdom in January 2027. It will stream the following day on Peacock in the United States. Fans can expect to see how the production team continues to refine their approach as the series evolves and gains more confidence in its unique British character.