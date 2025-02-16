SNL Turns 50: A Star-Studded Celebration on NBC

NBC is celebrating the 50th anniversary of 'Saturday Night Live' with a special three-hour show featuring appearances by past and present cast members, musical performances, and a red carpet pre-show.

NBC is gearing up to celebrate the 50th anniversary of its iconic late-night sketch comedy show, „Saturday Night Live‟ ( SNL ), with a star-studded special event on Sunday. The three-hour extravaganza, titled „ SNL 50: The Anniversary Celebration‟, will air at 8 p.m. Eastern and 5 p.m. Pacific on NBC , and will also be available for streaming on Peacock .

The celebration comes after months of festivities honoring the show's rich history, which began on October 11, 1975, with an original cast featuring comedic legends like John Belushi, Chevy Chase, and Gilda Radner.The special promises to be a nostalgic journey through the decades, featuring appearances by a vast array of SNL alumni, from the Not Ready for Prime Time Players to some of the most recent cast members. Confirmed guests include Adam Sandler, Amy Poehler, Andy Samberg, Chris Rock, Fred Armisen, Jason Sudeikis, Jimmy Fallon, Kate McKinnon, Kristen Wiig, Maya Rudolph, Molly Shannon, Pete Davidson, Seth Meyers, Tracy Morgan, Will Ferrell, and Will Forte. Current cast member Kenan Thompson is also expected to make an appearance. In addition to the comedic talent, the show will feature musical performances by a lineup of A-list stars, including Paul McCartney, Sabrina Carpenter, Bad Bunny, and Miley Cyrus.The „SNL50: The Anniversary Celebration‟ will be preceded by a red carpet show hosted by fellow SNL alumna Leslie Jones and NBC News' Willie Geist, starting at 7 p.m. Eastern on NBC and Peacock. The special is sure to be a night of laughter, music, and heartwarming memories as the world celebrates the enduring legacy of „Saturday Night Live‟





