SNL Turns 50: A Night of Surprises and Laughs

Saturday Night Live celebrates its 50th anniversary with a star-studded lineup, memorable sketches, and a look back at its legendary history. Join us as we recount the biggest moments and surprises from this iconic broadcast.

This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available. Live from New York, (and from Collider) one of the most iconic shows of all time celebrating a half-century. Saturday Night Live is getting old, literally. For five decades, SNL has been the home to irreverent comedy, the biggest names in the cultural zeitgeist, and political satire, all broadcast live from Studio 8H in 30 Rockefeller Plaza.

Tonight's 50th anniversary celebration has been one of the most buzzed-about television events for months, and it finally happens tonight. The variety show has launched countless careers, and tonight, some of those comedy legends and SNL alumni join together on a shared stage to give thanks. There’s no better way to follow the exciting special than to do it live, so we’ll be here to recount the biggest moments and surprises. Stay tuned to Collider for further developments in what's sure to be an iconic broadcast. The Return of Deep Thoughts 8:45 PM EST A Deep Thoughts from Jack Handey, made specifically for this 50th anniversary show, hits the heartstrings of fans who remember them for their greatness. Wedding Toast 8:40 PM EST Martin Short and Molly Shannon give a drunken toast at a vow renewal. They wildly kiss until they leave the stage, and Sabrina Carpenter walks up to grab the mic. She introduces bridesmaids Heidi Gardner, Ego Nwodim, and Sarah Sherman, who sing a riff on Wicked to the bride and groom Chloe Fineman and Andrew Dismukes. Groomsmen Bowen Yang, Andy Samberg, Kyle Mooney, and Beck Bennett take over to sing their own song. Pedro Pascal arrives as Renaldo, a key figure in the groom’s past who sings his own song. Bad Bunny joins them to see how many people can be in a sketch at one time. Hopefully, the stage is reinforced so it doesn’t collapse. Physical Comedy Hall of Fame 8:35 PM EST Emma Stone (a member of the Five Timers Club) is on the main stage and has barely begun to speak when Molly Shannon joins her as Sally O’Malley. After a few well-timed kicks, they introduce a video package looking back on the best of physical comedy. A substantial amount of the highlights include, of course, the late great Chris Farley. Black Jeopardy 8:25 PM EST Kenan Thompson stands behind the podium to host Black Jeopardy. Leslie Jones, Tracy Morgan, and Eddie Murphy, as Tracy Morgan, are the contestants. Murphy is nailing the impression we didn’t know he had in him. No one will object if this is the rest of the show. One of the questions asks, “This legendary late-night show created some of comedy’s biggest stars.” No one can answer. Finally, the real Morgan answers In Living Color to big laughs. Murphy breaks Jones with his impression, and it pops the crowd. Chris Rock tags in for Thompson to ask the next question. A photo of Dana Carvey as his Church Lady character hits the screen, and the contestants are asked to identify it. Tom Hanks jumps in as a Southern contestant and identifies Carvey’s classic character. The First Sketch... It's Lawrence Welk! 8:15 PM EST Fred Armisen greets the audience for the Lawrence Welk Show. Will Ferrell, as Robert Goulet, rides up on a scooter to croon a song before cramps cut him down mid-note. Ana Gasteyer, Kim Kardashian, and Scarlett Johansson appear as The Maharelle Sisters. Kristen Wiig, as Dooneese, isn’t far behind with her small hands and larger forehead to ruin Goulet’s rhythm. A third hand from Wiig has proven to be the turning point for Goulet’s affections. The Wild and Crazy Opening Monologue 8:05 PM EST Steve Martin takes the stage for the opening monologue. He jokes about getting older, but he still has the same sharp timing that made him a stand-up act that sold out stadiums. Martin sets the stage for who to expect with a rundown of the stars scheduled to appear. We briefly cut to the SNL writers, who were, of course, left outside during the show. John Mulaney steps on stage next to Martin to appreciative applause. Mulaney provides helpful stats on how many hosts over the years committed murder. Next up to the stage to join Martin is the other Martin, Martin Short. Not to be upstaged, Martin calls immigration officers to haul Short away. And it Begins…With a Surprise Musical Pairing. 8:00 PM EST Paul Simon and Sabrina Carpenter stand together to great applause. Bathed in blue, they sing a duet of'Homeward Bound.' After finishing, they both say the legendary words, “Live From New York, It’s Saturday Night.” SNL 50 is airing on NBC from 8 p.m. EST to 11 p.m. EST. It will stream on Peacock the next day





