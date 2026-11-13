SNL Thursday Promos: Mulaney & Marshall Steal From The Best & More

For NBC's Saturday Night Live Thursday promos, we've got host John Mulaney and musical guest Phoebe Bridgers joining SNL star Ben Marshall.

For NBC's Saturday Night Live Thursday promos, we've got host John Mulaney and musical guest Phoebe Bridgers joining SNL star Ben Marshall. John Mulaney, Phoebe Bridgers, and Ben Marshall team for SNL Thursday promos packed with sharp burns and playful chaos.

Bridgers lands the biggest roast, while Marshall tries to decode what really separates SNL Wednesday and Thursday promos. Mulaney and Marshall admire the fall foliage before Bridgers hilariously calls them out for stealing from classic SNL. The post also revisits Mulaney’s Wednesday promo with Ashley Padilla and tees up key context from last weekend’s SNL.for the Thursday promos.

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We're still trying to figure out what the difference is between these and the Wednesday promos, aside from having the musical guest join in. First up, Marshall keeps his guard up for Mulaney's"roasting skills" – but it's Bridgers who drops the sick burn. Following that, Marshall addresses the question we've had about the Wednesday and Thursday promos, but we're not sure he likes Mulaney's answer.

Finally, Mulaney and Marshall appreciate the fall foliage – before Bridgers calls them out for"stealing" from a hit SNL sketch.for the midweek used-to-be-sketches-but-are-now-just-promos, where Mulaney made it clear that he's not looking for any trouble; he just wants to promote the show: And here's a look back at Mulaney and the SNL cast during Wednesday night's read-thru, followed by a look back at our thoughts from last weekend's SNL Cold Open:becoming five-timers tonight as the musical guest. Of course, things can't kick off without the SNL Cold Open – and as covered in our pregame preview earlier tonight , there is a whole lot of political news this week to choose from.

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With the Democrats winning back control of both the House of Representatives and the Senate – as well as major wins on the state level – we might be getting a very different Donald Trump from. As for who could be appearing with him, that could be interesting since a number of new faces have hit the political scene this week – and that means we could see some new SNL cast members getting some cold open time.

) parting over the Democrats' big win – but it sounds like they're taking a bit more credit than usual. Maybe it's time for them to step aside for new leadership? Both Schumer and Jeffries laughed off the idea . That brought Trump, who told the Democrats they had him to thank for their wins .

And just like the real version, he couldn't stop talking about the ballroom – until he finally broke over the idea of being a"lame duck" president, going off on a rant about's Pete Hegseth reassured Trump he wasn't going anywhere – ready to get more crazy. To make Trump feel better, Hegseth offered him a good look at his ass – Trump's recent hobby. But wait!

U.S. Senator-electhit the stage to one-up Trump and get in some strong lines before he and Johnson's Trump hit the famousServing as Television Editor since 2018, Ray began five years earlier as a contributing writer/photographer before being brought onto the core BC team in 2017. For NBC's Saturday Night Live Thursday promos, we've got host John Mulaney and musical guest Phoebe Bridgers joining SNL star Ben Marshall.

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After an early preview image, we now have the image gallery for the November 22nd episode of CBS's Marshals, S02E07:"Under the Influence.

"With a new episode of NBC's Law & Order set to hit our screens tonight, here's our updated preview for S26E06:"Do No Harm. "9-1-1: Nashville S02E05:"Ding-Dong-Ditch" Preview: Dispatch TensionsDexter: Resurrection Late-Night Preview: S02E03:"Live Free and Die" For the 12 am PT/3 am ET fans, here's our late-night preview for Michael C. Hall-starring Dexter: Resurrection S02E03:"Live Free and Die. "For NBC's Saturday Night Live Thursday promos, we've got host John Mulaney and musical guest Phoebe Bridgers joining SNL star Ben Marshall.

After an early preview image, we now have the image gallery for the November 22nd episode of CBS's Marshals, S02E07:"Under the Influence.

"We got a chance to chat with Jessica McKenna and Zach Reino, the creative minds behind MP3, about bringing the new Dropout series to life. AEW's three-hour Dynamite and Collision special delivered a decisive tag-team finish, a major mixed-tag submission, and one last eruption before Full Gear. With a new episode of NBC's Law & Order set to hit our screens tonight, here's our updated preview for S26E06:"Do No Harm. "