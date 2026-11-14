‘SNL’ Star’s Dark Side Comes to Light in First TV Role Since ‘Parks and Rec’

The creators of Amy Poehler’s new show break down her big departure from Leslie Knope on “Obsessed: The Podcast.”

Amy Poehler is returning to TV for the first time in over a decade. And the character she’s playing couldn’t be more different from Leslie Knope, her longtime collaborator Mike Schur revealed onexplained.

“Amy was summoning that part of her that related to Leslie in order to play that part. And the same is true with this character, too. ”follows Poehler’s Elise, a hyper-independent archeologist whose excavation in Greece spirals into chaos and conspiracy after her team discovers a long-buried secret artifact. Schur and his wife, J.J.

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Philbin, serve as co-showrunners.writers’ room in 1998, have cemented their legacies as entertainment powerhouses. Schur has created a slate of iconic sitcoms, includingco-creator Greg Daniels wrote Leslie Knope for her. The hit series ran from 2009 to 2015, and though Poehler and Leslie are different, Schur said they have a few key similarities.

“I think that there were parts of Leslie Knope that were Amy Poehler,” Schur said. “Amy is relentlessly like, ‘Go get them! ’ And sunny and optimistic about the world, and really has a deep belief in, like, ‘You can do what you set out to do. ’” Schur co-created the hit sitcom “Parks and Recreation” with Greg Daniels and wrote the role of Leslie Knope for Amy Poehler .

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“And there’s a part that’s also overlapping with Amy, which is that Amy is a toughie,” he continued. “She doesn’t suffer fools, and she’s not a wallflower at all. She has a very strong backbone about what she thinks the world should be and what it shouldn’t be. ” Poehler and Knope may share their backbones with Elise, but “Elise is a lot grouchier than Leslie,” Philbin added.

“Unlike Leslie, Elise struggles at first to be able to work with other people on her team. ”Philbin also added that Elise’s specific brand of frustration is new to Poehler’s repertoire. She said it made the role feel fresh and “completely its own thing, and it doesn’t remind us at all of Leslie Knope. ”“I think of Leslie and Elise as just two different slices of the real Amy Poehler that she’s choosing to focus on, on camera,” said Schur.

“And that’s the dream, right? The dream is that you’re not playing someone you have no ability to identify with. The dream is you recognize certain aspects of them, and you also have the distance to say, ‘This isn’t exactly me. ’”Mostly, Schur and Philbin are just glad Poehler is shooting a TV series again.

She’s been busy hosting the hit podcastand producing a slew of comedy projects. Now, she’ll return to the place audiences first encountered her years ago: the small screen. *Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email. Choosing the Premium plan constitutes your permission to share your subscription email with Substack and your agreement to Substack’s*Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email.

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