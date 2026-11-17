Filmmaker Ray Tintori was known for his short films and music videos for MGMT and The Killers.

TMZ on Monday. The manner and cause of death are part of that investigation, the outlet notes. The office did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the Daily Beast.

Gardner has yet to publicly comment on her partner’s death; however, according to TMZ, citing sources, she is “grieving the loss and is surrounded by family and friends during this difficult time. ” Garner was married to Marvel Comics writer Zeb Wells from 2010 to 2024.. He also co-founded the filmmaking collective Court 13.

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Oscar-nominated producer Dan Janbey, director Benh Zeitlin, and film programmer Jillian Desirée Oliveras, who worked together on the Academy Award-nominated filmTintori was also recognized for his music video work, including the “Time to Pretend” and “Electric Feel” videos for MGMT and “Spaceman” for The Killers. One of his final projects was a New York stage production of“Happy birthday to the angel of reality @heidilgardner Prettier and more graceful than the moon and by far the coolest person I’ve ever met,” Tintori wrote at the time.

“I remember the first time we saw each other and how you laughed with your whole body the second our eyes met, and I immediately fell so fast. I’ve just been falling faster every day. ”Actress and comedian Gardner was a cast member on SNL for eight seasons, and was cut from the show at the end of last year during a staff shakeup ahead of the show’s 51st season.

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She was the longest-tenured female cast member before her exit.in February.

“I mean, I like, I ended up getting cut, so I feel like, more than anyone in the world. ” As part of her repertoire, she played Kim Kardashian, Drew Barrymore, and Liz Cheney. *Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email. Choosing the Premium plan constitutes your permission to share your subscription email with Substack and your agreement to Substack’s*Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email.

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