‘SNL’ Star Addresses Outrage Over Oscar Nom’s ‘Manspreading’

Timothée Chalamet’s viral “manspreading” moment at a Knicks game apparently didn’t bother Tina Fey nearly as much as it bothered the internet.

Timothée Chalamet’s viral “manspreading” moment at a Knicks game apparently didn’t bother Tina Fey nearly as much as it bothered the internet. The former Saturday Night Live star shut down speculation of any tension with Chalamet after photos of the Oscar nominee sprawling across his courtside seat next to her went viral in April.

Internet critics roasted Chalamet after viral courtside footage appeared to show him “manspreading” between Tina Fey and Kylie Jenner at a New York Knicks playoff game. The viral photos sparked a surprisingly intense internet debate at the time, with critics accusing Chalamet of sprawling across the celebrity row while Fey sat with her knees tightly tucked together. Other users defended the actor, noting Tracy Morgan appeared to be sitting the exact same way on Fey’s opposite side.

Tracy Morgan, Tina Fey, Timothée Chalamet, and Kylie Jenner attend Game Five of the Eastern Conference First Round NBA Playoffs between the Atlanta Hawks and the New York Knicks. But Fey brushed off the controversy, joking that she was taking up just as much room in a different way.

“My big old can was takin’ the back. ”The actor had attended the game as a guest of Tracy Morgan, with Fey saying the pair spent the night joking around alongside the longtime Knicks superfan. The Knicks are now headed to the NBA Finals for the first time since 1999 after sweeping the Cleveland Cavaliers.





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