‘SNL’ Sounds Alarm Over Stephen Miller’s Growing Power

Colin Jost and Michael Che had a chilling take on Trump’s latest White House shake-up.

“Weekend Update” co-anchor Colin Jost is worried about President Donald Trump’s latest staff shake-up. Trump responded to his devastating midterm losses on Tuesday by firing his chief of staff, Susie Wiles, and replacing her with her deputy, Stephen Miller.

“Stephen Miller, seen here watching a puppy bite into some chocolate, will be replacing Susie Wiles, who was one of the few establishment Republicans in the administration,” Jost said. Jost continued, “Which means things are going to get out of hand real quick. Going from Wiles to Miller is like trying to get through a dinner party by switching from wine to meth.

Also read Murdoch Paper Sounds Alarm Over Trump’s Shrinking Inner Circle

” Co-anchor Michael Che also weighed in on Miller’s promotion, joking, “Miller currently serves as the chief of appearing behind you in the bathroom mirror. ”*Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email. Choosing the Premium plan constitutes your permission to share your subscription email with Substack and your agreement to Substack’s*Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email.

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