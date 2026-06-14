SNL Separation Anxiety: Fey & Fallon on SNL UK,The Rundown & More

In this week's SNL Separation Anxiety, Kenan Thompson offers the latest edition of 'The Rundown,' and Tina Fey and Jimmy Fallon talk SNL UK.

In this week's SNL Separation Anxiety, Kenan Thompson offers the latest edition of"The Rundown," and Tina Fey and Jimmy Fallon talk SNL UK. SNL Separation Anxiety returns with Kenan Thompson’s latest The Rundown pick and fresh SNL UK updates.

Tina Fey tells Jimmy Fallon how hosting SNL UK felt like classic SNL, but with a strange across-the-pond twist. Fallon recalls hiding under the SNL UK Weekend Update desk for minutes before his guest spot with Ania Magliano. Kenan breaks down iconic SNL sketches on The Rundown before choosing Sally O’Malley’s Rockette audition favorite.

Another Saturday between seasons of SNL and SNL UK brings another edition of SNL Separation Anxiety, our way of dealing with being on their respective summer breaks while also keeping you in the loop with what's going on and entertained with some cool stuff we found along the way. This week,steps up for the latest edition of SNL's"The Rundown.

" But before we get to that, we're taking a look at what SNL alumsFey on Her Overall SNL UK Experience :"Like, it was so weird. It's like one of those dreams where you go into you're like, 'Is this a room in my house I didn't know was here?

' 'Cause, it looked like 'SNL,' but a little different, and everyone was, like, kind of the same jobs," Fey shared, adding that"no British people do it " – at least in the beginning. "And then once we did that first show, and everyone saw that that cast is hilarious, now they have no trouble booking hosts.

":"I'd be doing sketches, and to be in that 'SNL' environment and to be, like, in a costume or whatever, in my mind, I'm 35. So I'd be rehearsing the sketch, and I'd turn around and see a glimpse of myself and be like, 'Oh, Jesus Christ!

' It was like a real jump scare. " Fallon:"I did a bit where I had to pop up behind the desk, and I was so nervous. I didn't want to mess up their thing, so I went out way too early. I was under the desk for like five minutes, and I was, like, in between these two chairs under the 'Update' desk, and I'm like, 'I'm here way too early.

' But they were so nice, and it was so fun. ", and more. Guests will stop by Studio 8H to select a favorite segment from the show's history to add to the iconic Rundown board, building an all-star episode along the way.

The latest edition findsanalyzing some of the show's iconic live sketches like"The Chris Farley Show" and"Beavis and Butt-Head" before picking his favorite:"Sally O'Malley's Rockette Open Audition opens up about his interest in returning for a second season and the"Star Wars" universe.





bleedingcool / 🏆 20. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

A Wawa bag at the Vatican, a cheesesteak crisis, and Tina Fey’s Knicks fandomCheesesteak culture went global, Pope Leo got Tastykakes, and two Pennsylvania icons found themselves rooting for the Knicks.

Read more »

Baron Vaughn on Humor as SurvivalBaron Vaughn reflects on 'Anxiety Club,' anxiety, comedy, and the role of authenticity in creative expression.

Read more »

Should SNL UK Air Before SNL in the U.S.?The article suggests that NBCUniversal should treat SNL UK and SNL as a unified franchise and air them back-to-back on NBC. This approach would place the British version directly in front of the exact audience NBCUniversal is already targeting across both properties, potentially increasing viewing figures and strengthening the international profile of SNL UK.

Read more »

Amy Adams Shut Down a ‘Graphic’ Sketch Idea While Hosting ‘SNL’ to Protect ‘Young Girls That Were Watching “Enchanted”‘Amy Adams shut down a 'graphic' 'SNL' sketch idea to protect her young 'Enchanted' fans.

Read more »