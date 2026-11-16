SNL Season 52 Cut for Time Sketches Feature Mulaney and Bridgers

Saturday Night Live releases three standout Cut for Time segments from Season 52, including a Bob Dylan and Pope Leo XIV sketch, highlighting John Mulaney and Phoebe Bridgers host performances.

Saturday Night Live has officially released three Cut for Time segments from its Season 52 episode hosted by John Mulaney and featuring musical guest Phoebe Bridgers. These exclusive clips were shared with audiences ahead of the show's Thanksgiving break, capping off a successful run of three consecutive winning episodes.

The release marks a significant turnaround for the late-night sketch comedy series, effectively erasing the critical backlash from its first three episodes of the season. The network positioned this episode as a critical reset, showcasing high-quality material that highlights the chemistry between the host and the musical performer.

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Weekend Update Comedy Highlights

The first featured segment returns to the Weekend Update desk with anchors Michael Che and Colin Jost. The duo introduces a fictional couple, played by Sarah Sherman as Svetlana and Ben Marshall as Kurt, who discuss their relationship dynamics through excessive oversharing. The sketch satirizes modern communication trends by presenting their messy personal disclosures as a foundation for intimacy.

Another Weekend Update segment focuses on historical political context regarding the upcoming midterm elections. The bit features Michael Che portraying Hiram Revels, the first African American senator to serve in the United States Congress. The segment juxtaposes Revels' historical experience with contemporary political landscapes, offering a lesson on electoral changes since the 19th century.

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Surreal Bob Dylan and Pope Interaction

In the most surreal Cut for Time segment, John Mulaney portrays Bob Dylan in a fictional meeting with Pope Leo XIV. The sketch imagines the private conversation between the legendary musician and the head of the Catholic Church. Mulaney's portrayal captures the iconic artist's demeanor while interacting with the religious leader in a completely unexpected scenario.

This bit stands out as a unique creative experiment, blending music history with contemporary religious leadership. The segment demonstrates the writing team's willingness to tackle bizarre and unrelated subjects for comedic effect, utilizing the star power of the episode's host to ground the absurdity in a recognizable character.

Cold Open Technology Satire

The episode's Cold Open targeted billionaire tech entrepreneurs through a satirical training session at CIA headquarters. John Mulaney's character attempts to teach executives how to navigate romantic interests while distinguishing between genuine attraction and espionage. The sketch specifically mocks the social ineptitude often attributed to technology founders.

The writers included sharp commentary on specific figures in the tech industry, using Venn diagrams to illustrate complex social dynamics. The segment references current events involving high-profile leaders like Jensen Huang of Nvidia and Mark Zuckerberg, framing their wealth as a barrier to authentic personal connections rather than a bridge to them.

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Season 52 Critical Reception

This release of Cut for Time sketches coincides with positive critical assessments of Season 52 overall. Viewers and critics have noted the improved quality of sketches compared to the season's debut. The episode featuring John Mulaney and Phoebe Bridgers is frequently cited as a high point that restored viewer confidence in the program's creative direction.

The decision to release these segments early helps maintain audience engagement during the holiday break. By providing standalone comedic highlights, NBC ensures that the conversation around the show remains active even when new episodes are not airing. This strategy supports the long-term retention of viewers for the remainder of the season.