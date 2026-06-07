‘SNL’s James Austin Johnson On “Sustainable” Donald Trump Impression As ‘Playing POTUS’ Doc Premieres At Tribeca

SNL's James Austin Johnson gave the Tribeca Festival audience a taste of his celebrated stream-of consciousness Trump impressions as 'Playing POTUS' premiered.

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’ and so I have to improvise for the character to kind of come alive. So I’m throwing in stuff,” he said Saturday after a few presidential riffs that jumped from China to Japan to Korea to Carrie Underwood to Lady Gaga to Iran, delighting the audience after the world premiere of Josh Greenbaum’s new documentary,'The Leader' Review: Tim Blake Nelson And Vera Farmiga Superb In Powerful Depiction Of Real-Life 'Heaven's Gate' Suicide Cult - Tribeca Festival The film explores how comedians parody leaders and help define them to the public, an important conversation currently amid presidential tirades against late night hosts, and afterclosed up shop last month.

Asked outright during a Q&A if he was afraid, Johnson said.

“I hope my name never comes out of his mouth. ”“One time he started to talk about me,” Johnson said.

“He was at a rally, he was talking about Alec. He was like ‘Alec Baldwin, he’s a sick puppy. There’s a new guy doing it now, but we don’t watch the show. They say he’s pretty good.

’” But, the comedian added, “I’m doing a version of it that I feel is sustainable. Because I do think that there’s a little bit of a game of Operation that all of comedy is playing right now. ”alumni and comedian including Johnson, Chevy Chase, Dana Carvey, Will Ferrell, Maya Rudolph, Keegan-Michael Key, Alec Baldwin, Kate McKinnon, Tina Fey and more who have played presidents and prominent political figures.

Former SNL writers Robert Smigel and Jim Downey joined Johnson and the director for a conversation after the screening.

“These impressions have power,” Greenbaum said — increasingly so as people turn away from the news, “putting comedy and the work these people do in a more and more powerful and impactful position. ” The doc noted that Winne The Pooh is banned in China after its president was once compared to the rotund bear of the classic children’s story. That started in 2013 as the leader was walking side by side with the taller, slimmer U.S. President Barack Obama.

“I just don’t want to ever go down that path,” he said. “And hopefully this small film will remind us that we are lucky and should fight to protect these voices. ” SNL’s James Austin Johnson showcases his Donald Trump inpression after Tribeca Festival world premiere of Josh Greenbaum documentary Playing POTUSParamount+ Lands ‘Cop Land’ Series From James Mangold & Robert LevineComments On Deadline Hollywood are monitored.

So don't go off topic, don't impersonate anyone, and don't get your facts wrong.





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