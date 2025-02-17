SNL's 50th Anniversary Special Revisits Iconic 'Domingo' Sketch with Sabrina Carpenter, Bad Bunny, and More

The 'Saturday Night Live: 50th Anniversary Special' brought back one of its most memorable sketches, 'Domingo,' with a hilarious twist featuring a star-studded cast.

The ' Saturday Night Live : 50th Anniversary Special' brought back the iconic 'Domingo' sketch with a star-studded cast featuring Sabrina Carpenter , Bad Bunny , Pedro Pascal , Martin Short , and more. During the special on February 16th, the ensemble sang off-key, culminating in their signature ending for the song: 'She swears she's gonna try monogamy. She's finally learned what is monogamy and we will hold her down.

' Matt (Andrew Dismukes) wisely decided to cut the performance short, quipping, 'The song is over and we will not learn anything else.' As expected, Domingo himself made a grand entrance to join the squad's raucous medley. 'Kelsey can't live without Domingo,' they sang, 'so why are you trying to live without Domingo, baby?' Pedro Pascal, appearing as Domingo and Ronaldo's other brother Santiago, added his own comedic lines, 'Came all this way, had to explain direct from Ronaldo,' and 'Matthew's my guy, said he's not bi but we did hook up, though.' The entire cast assembled on stage for a final callback to the original sketch, concluding with, 'Came all this way, had to explain direct from Domingo, word to the wise, if you got wives, hide them from us here, bro.' Prior to the 'SNL50: The Anniversary Special,' Martin Short sat down with Access Hollywood’s Emily Orozco on the red carpet





