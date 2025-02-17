SNL's 50th Anniversary Special: Celebrating the Good and the Bad (and Controversial)

The Saturday Night Live 50th Anniversary Special, hosted on NBC and Peacock, celebrated the show's rich history, but also acknowledged its past missteps and controversial moments. While featuring classic sketches and reunions with beloved cast members, the special included references to figures like Kanye West, Kevin Spacey, and Sean 'P. Diddy' Combs, who have been embroiled in controversy.

In 50 years, many concepts can age poorly, and this has certainly been the case for more than one (to say the least) Saturday Night Live sketch. During the 50th Anniversary Special for the sketch comedy show, Tom Hanks hosted a segment that featured some of the sketches that had aged poorly, but this doesn't necessarily mean that the show has abandoned its unsavory references altogether.

Throughout the special, even outside the 'In Memoriam' segment, there were references to controversial figures in the entertainment industry—and SNL. During the question and answer portion of the special, hosted by Tina Fey and Amy Poehler, there were references made to controversial rapper Ye, also known as Kanye West, who was a seven-time musical guest on the variety show. He seemed to be alluded to again in Adam Sandler's musical interlude, where the comedian referenced a musician who was revealed to be antisemitic, just days after West went on a days-long rant on X (formerly Twitter) where he praised Adolf Hitler. There was also a reference to actor Kevin Spacey, who hosted SNL twice and has faced sexual misconduct allegations that led to his removal from the hit Netflix series House of Cards in 2017. Not once, but twice, during the special, there were references to Sean 'P. Diddy' Combs, who is currently facing charges of sex trafficking and racketeering. References were made during the 'Weekend Update' hosted by Colin Jost and Michael Che, as well as a clip from a skit P. Diddy featured in during the 'In Memoriam' segment. The Saturday Night Live 50th Anniversary Special was hosted on NBC and Peacock. You can watch the 'In Memoriam' segment above. Stay with Collider for the latest updates.





