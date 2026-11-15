SNL Reveals Cut Bob Dylan Pope Leo XIV Sketch Details

Saturday Night Live shares details from a viral cut sketch featuring John Mulaney as Pope Leo XIV and James Austin Johnson as Bob Dylan.

A recently discovered cut segment from a November 14, 2026, episode of Saturday Night Live has revealed unexpected details about a humorous interaction between Pope Leo XIV and Bob Dylan. The sketch, which starred host John Mulaney in the role of the pontiff and cast member James Austin Johnson as the legendary musician, was never broadcast during the original live television airing. However, the Catholic headquarters recently shared photos of their meeting on Instagram, sparking significant public interest and online discussion regarding the untelevised content.

Viral Photo Ignites Speculation About Sketch

The initial intrigue began when the Vatican office posted images of the two figures together, describing their interaction as a brief encounter consisting of greetings and a few lighthearted exchanges. The photographs quickly spread across social media platforms, with many followers expressing curiosity about the dialogue that supposedly followed the photo opportunity. The opening crawl of the parody sketch hinted at a mystery surrounding their conversation, stating that the exchange had remained unknown to the public until the recent revelation of the sketch's existence and script details.

Also read Pope Leo XIV Prays for End to Violence in Peru During Visit to His Former Diocese

Mulaney And Johnson Portray Iconic Cultural Figures

John Mulaney, serving as the episode host, assumed the persona of Pope Leo XIV, while James Austin Johnson took on the challenging role of impersonating the iconic singer Bob Dylan. The untelevised segment was likely excluded from the final broadcast due to scheduling constraints, potentially stemming from Mulaney's extended opening monologue or other runtime adjustments. The sketch was designed to feature the two characters asking each other questions, creating a dynamic contrast between the religious leader and the rock icon that did not make it to the aired version of the show.

Humorous Dialogue Features Dylan's Signature Wit

Within the cut script, Bob Dylan, portrayed by Johnson, displays his characteristic cynical humor by stating that Bob Dylan fans are his least favorite type of person. The character further claims to have complete Alzheimer's about anything interesting that happened in his own life, a remark that leaves the Pope awkwardly attempting to keep the conversation moving forward. This dialogue highlights the satirical nature of the performance, playing on the public perception of the artist's elusive and often cryptic personality.

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Costume Choices Add Visual Comedy To The Scene

The visual elements of the sketch were also carefully crafted to enhance the comedic effect of the performance. The Bob Dylan character wore a black hoodie under a black jacket, a specific costume choice that contributed to the overall aesthetic of the scene. The character's stylistic approach was summarized by a quip directed at his stylist, suggesting a desire to make his appearance look like he was about to deejay his own funeral. This dark humor aligns with the broader satirical tone established by the other interactions in the untelevised segment.

Bridgers Performance And Cultural Context Of Episode

The episode in question also featured a musical guest appearance by Phoebe Bridgers, who delivered a haunting black-light skeleton performance of a song. While her segment was included in the broadcast, the Bob Dylan and Pope Leo XIV sketch remained a behind-the-scenes curiosity until now. The juxtaposition of the viral photo with the script details provides fans with a fuller understanding of the creative decisions made during the production of this specific Saturday Night Live episode, highlighting the balance between televised content and cut material.