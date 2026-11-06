SNL Promos: Druski Has Something In Common with The Strokes & More

We've got Saturday Night Live host Druski and musical guest The Strokes being joined by SNL star Sarah Sherman for the Thursday promos.

We've got Saturday Night Live host Druski and musical guest The Strokes being joined by SNL star Sarah Sherman for the Thursday promos.for the Thursday promos.

We know: the only difference between the Wednesday and Thursday promos is that the musical guest gets to join in. We don't get it, either. We kick things off with Druski getting into the vibe that The Strokes are giving off – or at least the vibe he thinks they're giving off. Following that, Druski shares that his nickname in high school shares something in common with this weekend's musical guest.

Also read Druski Teases SNL Host Debut and 'Dame Hombro' Sketch with Marcello Hernandez

And then, it looks like we've got a little mixed messaging between Druski and Sherman – before Druski makes a case for him to be this weekend's musical guest.joining Druski for the Wednesday promos, the two shared a moment of cultural bonding before Druski opened up about his childhood"dreams.

" Following that, Druski clued in Hernandez on why this could be the last SNL – and Hernandez looked worried. Finally, Hernandez was curious to see Druski in a suit. It turns out it was for something court-related –Now, it's back to the business at hand, with a look at Druski and the SNL team during tonight's read-thru:.

Advertisement

While the biggest headline for us heading into the show was whether this Halloween edition could be a restart to a Season 52 that got off to a shaky start, we were also hoping to see another SNL/SNL UK crossover. Before SNL UK headed into its midseason break, SNL starbrought Donald Trump across the ocean for a surprise appearance during their cold open.

One of the biggest clues was, who co-starred with Johnson in the SNL UK cold open as UK Prime Minister Andy Burnham, appeared as a guest on NBC's– which is housed in New York City. Unfortunately, we didn't get a Fouracres appearance – but the opening did not disappoint. ) – before Johnson's Trump interrupts and spoils the sketch.

Trump draws some similarities between himself and Pumpkins – especially the"orange" thing – before complimenting Hanks on his"great ass" . Thompson took his advantage to leave the set, but Trump was too busy introducingended the sketch when Trump gave Katie Zacharia a chance to do the famous sign-off… which she royallyServing as Television Editor since 2018, Ray began five years earlier as a contributing writer/photographer before being brought onto the core BC team in 2017.

Along with our updated preview for CBS's Cupertino S01E05:"Celeste," we've got a look at what to know about Sunday's special new episode. There are a whole lot of storylines in play in tonight's episode of ABC's 9-1-1: Nashville. Here's our preview for S02E04:"In Cold Blood.

"New York Knicks superstar and NBA Champion Jalen Brunson guest stars as Det. Jay Madison on NBC's Law & Order: SVU S28E05:"Forsaken.

Advertisement

"We've got Saturday Night Live host Druski and musical guest The Strokes being joined by SNL star Sarah Sherman for the Thursday promos. It's a deadly hole-in-one and a one-on-one with the in-laws in tonight's episode of CBS's Carrie Preston-starring Elsbeth S04E04:"A Bad Lie.

"Max's good deed could end up being a serious problem for the coven in tonight's episode of CBS's Eternally Yours, S01E05:"Steve's Dream. "Along with our updated preview for CBS's Cupertino S01E05:"Celeste," we've got a look at what to know about Sunday's special new episode. There are a whole lot of storylines in play in tonight's episode of ABC's 9-1-1: Nashville. Here's our preview for S02E04:"In Cold Blood.

"New York Knicks superstar and NBA Champion Jalen Brunson guest stars as Det. Jay Madison on NBC's Law & Order: SVU S28E05:"Forsaken.

"We've got Saturday Night Live host Druski and musical guest The Strokes being joined by SNL star Sarah Sherman for the Thursday promos. It's a deadly hole-in-one and a one-on-one with the in-laws in tonight's episode of CBS's Carrie Preston-starring Elsbeth S04E04:"A Bad Lie.

"Max's good deed could end up being a serious problem for the coven in tonight's episode of CBS's Eternally Yours, S01E05:"Steve's Dream. "