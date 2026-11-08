SNL Pregame Preview: 5 Thoughts Before Tonight's Druski-Hosted Show

With host Druski and musical guest The Strokes set for tonight, we've got 5 thoughts about tonight's show in this week's SNL Pregame Preview.

With host Druski and musical guest The Strokes set for tonight, we've got 5 thoughts about tonight's show in this week's SNL Pregame Preview. SNL tonight pairs host Druski with musical guest The Strokes, a combo that could deliver the season’s funniest show yet.

SNL’s missing midweek sketch remains a frustrating change, with Wednesday teasers now feeling too much like Thursday promos. Inde Navarrette gave SNL the all-in host energy it needed, raising hopes that Druski can keep the momentum going. SNL’s cold open could tackle the U.S. midterm elections, while Olivia Rodrigo’s new video adds a fun SNL-adjacent bonus.set as tonight's respective host and musical guest, we've got some thoughts about tonight's show, last week's Halloween return effort, and more.

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With that in mind, let's dive right into the madness:and running through this week, SNL has apparently ditched its Wednesday mini-sketch, replacing it with pretty much a version of the Thursday promos, except without the musical guest. We're not sure what the mindset was behind it, but we hope there's a reversal sooner rather than later.

The sketches were a fun way of kicking off the promo week for the weekend show – having two rounds of the same style of promos feels uninspired. : I was feeling cautiously optimistic when we learned who would be hosting the next three shows when SNL returned on Halloween night:. But after the first three shows proved to be a mixed bag , the concern remained.

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Thankfully, Navarrette proved to be a real pro when it came to how she approached her SNL hosting gig – and it showed. She was willing to give herself over to the SNL process and to look silly – and that's always a winning combination for the long-running live sketch comedy and music show.

's Donald Trump. But after this week's"Blue Tsunami" saw the Democrats take back control of the Senate and House of Representatives and score historic wins at the state level, we could be looking at a Cold Open that could see a number of SNL cast members introducing takes on any number of winning Democrats and losing Republicans.

: I think it's going to be a perfect fit – as the pre-show promos have already demonstrated – and exactly the kind of energy the show could use right now. Druski is offering some of the – if not the – best sketch work going on social media, but it's so much more than that.

Druski has already proven himself to be a comedian and a comedic actor – tonight's the night for him to remind the nation of that. From the SNL side, I can imagine it's nice to have someone who"gets" what the show does, even if their approach to it is different. I was hyped about this when it was just a rumor, and I think we could be looking at a contender for best show of the season..

"take me home " sees the pop star asking her boyfriend to"show some serious commitment" by bringing her to his parents' house for the Christmas break – and that included a one-on-one with her boyfriend's mother – and her possible future mother-in-lawServing as Television Editor since 2018, Ray began five years earlier as a contributing writer/photographer before being brought onto the core BC team in 2017. Jiro gets unexpected help springing himself from prison in tonight's episode of Adult Swim's Get Jiro, S01E07:"Cage Free" - here's a look!

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With host Druski and musical guest The Strokes set for tonight, we've got 5 thoughts about tonight's show in this week's SNL Pregame Preview. Series creator, showrunner, and EP Jeff Rake had some good news to share regarding how things are going production-wise with Netflix's Arrivals: A New Manifest Mystery. Kicking off at 7 pm ET/6 pm CT on MeTV tonight , Svengoolie is"Puttin' on the Ritz" with the classic, Young Frankenstein.

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With host Druski and musical guest The Strokes set for tonight, we've got 5 thoughts about tonight's show in this week's SNL Pregame Preview. Series creator, showrunner, and EP Jeff Rake had some good news to share regarding how things are going production-wise with Netflix's Arrivals: A New Manifest Mystery. A Full Circle hosts Michael Shanks and David Reed discussed how fans drive the Stargate franchise, the current state of sci-fi, and much more.

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