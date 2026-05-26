‘SNL’ Legend Reveals Why He Finally Apologized to Lorne Michaels

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The Dana Carvey Show , because I had people that—we had a really good relationship, but once I became the boss and the decider, it gets stressful.

”cartoons, Smigel departed the show to helm a new sketch show with fellow alum Dana Carvey. It was only after leavingNBC/Jamie McCarthy/NBC via Getty Images “I literally called Lorne Michaels and said to him, ‘I get it now, and I’m sorry,’” Smigel recalled, laughing about the phone call he made just four weeks into the new show.

“I had to do it. I had to express that to him. And he just laughed. Because he got it.

”“Steve Carell was the easiest hire I think I ever made,” he declared. In the same year that Smigel hired the young comic, Carell skipped out on hisTim Meadows with Lorne Michaels during the Goodnights at SNL’s 40th anniversary special in 2015.

“Everyone was jealous of Steve: ‘You got a Brown’s Chicken ad? Oh my god! ’” Smigel recalled.

“These guys, they’re young, they’re all struggling, so he had to take it. And naturally, Lorne Michaels isn’t going to come back tomorrow. He’s got his schedule. He’s a busy guy.

So we got the understudy. ” That understudy turned out to be Stephen Colbert, whom Michaels didn’t hire either, most likely because he felt his paternal archetype was already filled by‚" Smigel said of the short-lived sketch series.

“And the rest is history,” he added, sarcastically. “I’m a billionaire, and I just do Triumph for fun, not money. ” Despite having one of the most star-studded writing teams of all time—including Carell, Colbert, Louis C.K. , Oscar-winning screenwriter Charlie Kaufman, andwithin weeks.

The show was canceled by ABC after just seven episodes, largely due to its controversial sketches, including the series opener in which Bill Clinton literally breastfed a litter of puppies.

“And then the show got canceled, and I thought, ‘Well, what did I enjoy the most? ’ And I think it was that cartoon,” he continued.

“I called Lorne Michaels at the end of the summer, and I said, ‘I thought of a way I could come back to the show,’” Smigel recalled. “And he’s like, ‘Let’s do it. ’ It was the easiest pitch I’ve ever had in my career. ” He ended up spending another 12 years making animated shorts for





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