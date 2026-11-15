'SNL': John Mulaney Roasts RFK Jr. In Opening Monologue

John Mulaney returned home to Studio 8H for his seventh time hosting 'Saturday Night Live'.

Paul Bettany Reveals “Questions” About Bringing Wanda Back For ‘VisionQuest’ But Decided Show Should “Stand On Its Own”“One of the only difficult things about working here was dealing with hosts,” said Mulaney.

“So, it’s fun when I host, because it’s like there’s no host. ” During his quick stand-up set, Mulaney noted how everything made sense after finding out his boomer dad was on the autism spectrum.

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“He doesn’t know he’s autistic. He’ll find out right at this airs,” he quipped. Bowen Yang Returns To 'Saturday Night Live' As Jensen Huang In Cold Open That Skewers Tech Billionaires' Susceptibility To Honey Pot PlotsThe comedian also called out Boomers’ hypocritical complaints about Gen Z and joked about about his son’s toddler friends, which transitioned into a roast of RFK Jr., complete with a brutal impression.

“You dumbass, your thing can’t be the measles,” said Mulaney, adding: “Yeah, I called him Bobby. I’ve known him for over a decade. You shouldn’t be part of the government if I’ve known you for over a decade. ” In a news report sketch of a plane crash on a flight from Turkey to Newark, Mulaney played a survivor who attempted to play off his hair transplant bandages as injuries from the accident.

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Ben Marshall played another survivor with similar bandages, plus some very plump lip injections.

“Unfortunately, some bees swarmed the plane, Sully style,” he claimed. “I think those were geese,” noted Ashley Padilla’s reporter character as Marcello Hernandez played a pilot who got penile enlargement surgery. The next sketch was a fake pharmaceutical commercial for “Sister,” which is just Mulaney, Andrew Dismukes and Kenan Thompson relying on their sisters to take care of their sick parents.

, following his time as sketch writer from 2008 to 2013, Phoebe Bridgers joined him this weekend in her second gig as musical guest. Johnny Depp Holiday Pic ‘Ebenezer’ Looking For Spirited $20M+ U.S. Start