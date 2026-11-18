NBC's Saturday Night Live star Jeremy Culhane posted a perfect response to Elon Musk's complaints about the SNL Cold Open this past weekend.

NBC's Saturday Night Live star Jeremy Culhane posted a perfect response to Elon Musk's complaints about the SNL Cold Open this past weekend.before the Thanksgiving break.

Like a lot of folks, we thought the season headed into the break. But Musk wasn't too thrilled with the way he was portrayed in SNL's Cold Open. The good news for SNL staris that Musk has some of the worst pop culture opinions imaginable – many we've documented because they were so painfully bad.

Also read Elon Musk Rates Culhane's SNL Impression 5/10 After Sketch

So if Musk has an issue with his portrayal during the"CIA Meeting Cold Open" , Culhane should actually read that as an endorsement. From the trying-too-hard leather jacket to trying to make phrases like"epic roast" and"hold my beer" sound cool and relevant, there was a lot to love about Culhane's take – unless you're Musk, obviously.

Responding to what others thought of the sketch, Musk gave Culhane"maybe 5/10 for me," adding,"they need to try harder.

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" Musk even went so far as to post a Venn diagram meant to show that SNL isn't funny anymore. We're going to leave it to Culhane for the final words in response:are on tap tonight to make it three-for-three .

Of course, the show can't get started without the SNL Cold Open – and, as we mentioned in our"5 Thoughts" piece from earlier today , there are a ton of topics in just the past 24 hours that the SNL writers could pull from. Will we be getting more ofTo kick things off, we've got Mulaney in the cold open at CIA headquarters, getting ready to school Peter Thiel on how to know when a woman is interested in them – and when they're actually a spy .

It was a brutal"tough love" sketch built on the idea that no matter how rich they get, they're still not the kind of guys who would get women attracted to them unless it was for money and/or secrets. Mulaney's use of Venn diagrams is of social note – especially the one aimed at Zuckerberg and how many women actually want to sleep with him because he founded the Metaverse.

And we ended the sketch with none other than SNL alumServing as Television Editor since 2018, Ray began five years earlier as a contributing writer/photographer before being brought onto the core BC team in 2017. Along with a preview of CBS's Harlan Coben's Final Twist, S02E07:"Blood in the Ozarks," we look at S02E08:"Trouble in the Panhandle.

"Here's a look at tonight's episode of NBC and Showrunner Josh Safran's Peter Krause and Hope Davis-starring Line of Fire, S01E08:"Besieged. "Check out Justin Hartley and Josh Holloway in action in the trailer for CBS and Showrunner Elwood Reid's Tracker S04E07:"That's the Job. "Along with a preview for CBS's Tom Ellis and Nick Gehlfuss-starring CIA, S02E07:"Inside Men," we have a look at S02E08:"Burned Rubber.

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"Reggie isn't taking Monica being in a relationship well in The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins S02E03:"Hulk Want Candy" - here's a look! In CBS's FBI S09E07:"Posterity," the team tracks a criminal on the Most Wanted list identified during an online influencer's livestream. NBC's Saturday Night Live star Jeremy Culhane posted a perfect response to Elon Musk's complaints about the SNL Cold Open this past weekend.

Along with a preview of CBS's Harlan Coben's Final Twist, S02E07:"Blood in the Ozarks," we look at S02E08:"Trouble in the Panhandle.

"Here's a look at tonight's episode of NBC and Showrunner Josh Safran's Peter Krause and Hope Davis-starring Line of Fire, S01E08:"Besieged. "Check out Justin Hartley and Josh Holloway in action in the trailer for CBS and Showrunner Elwood Reid's Tracker S04E07:"That's the Job. "Along with a preview for CBS's Tom Ellis and Nick Gehlfuss-starring CIA, S02E07:"Inside Men," we have a look at S02E08:"Burned Rubber.

"Reggie isn't taking Monica being in a relationship well in The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins S02E03:"Hulk Want Candy" - here's a look!