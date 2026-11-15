‘SNL’ Icon Makes Surprise Return to Skewer Sex-Mad CEO

The former cast member made his first appearance on the show since December 2025.

Yang appeared in Huang’s trademark leather jacket and offered advice to a group of fellow tech CEOs, including Elon Musk, played once again by Jeremy Culhane, about how to avoid the same fate.

“Fellas, don’t be like me,” Yang’s Huang said. “Remember, women don’t like guys like us. That’s how we became guys like us. ” Culhane’s Musk awkwardly responded, “But I am like you.

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You know, we both have, like, cool leather jackets, and we can be, like, in a biker gang, you know, like, both on Harley Davidsons... ”Huang referred to himself as “Jensen ‘Hide-Your-Wife’ Huang,” adding, “Ladies, when you invite Jensen over, you know what’s about to go down: The S&P 500. ”Yang’s appearance followed several days of fan speculation about who might play the scandal-plagued tech CEO.

, “The way I have waited my entire life to be able to play a real life man embroiled in scandal onThe cold open centered on host John Mulaney teaching a group of billionaire tech CEOs how to distinguish between women who are genuinely attracted to them and those who might be spies—all in the interest of national security.

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“I can’t imagine how disorienting this has been for you to go from these bug-eyed little weirdos to being gods,” Mulaney told the CEOs, including Peter Thiel , OpenAI chief Sam Altman , Mark Zuckerberg , and Anthropic chief Dario Amodei . Mulaney continued, “I mean, never in the history of our species have people as pale and as strange as you A: survived and B: been given all the world’s wealth and power.

” At one point, Thiel told Mulaney, “Hey, show us some respect. We do a lot for this country. Name one time technology has let us down. ”Auto-renews at $119.99 yearly.

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