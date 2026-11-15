‘SNL’ Host John Mulaney Takes Down Toxic Trump Goon

John Mulaney called the controversial Cabinet member a “whack-a**” leader.

“I’m the U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services,” Mulaney said in an over-the-top scratchy voice. “My, my, my father was a good man, and I’m a lousy man, but I have same name.

Am I good if I have same name as father? ” “No, please, let me be in charge of your bones and your tummy,” Mulaney continued in his Kennedy impression.

Also read John Mulaney hosts ‘SNL’ tonight–Here’s where and when to watch for free

“Please, allow me to control how your blood feels in your butt and everywhere. ”The comedian explained further, “When I first moved to New York, Robert Kennedy Jr. was like an environmental lawyer. He wasn’t really. He would just join cases late if they were about to be successful.

Advertisement

He’d be like, ‘Are you about to win? I’m part of this, too. ’”*Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email. Choosing the Premium plan constitutes your permission to share your subscription email with Substack and your agreement to Substack’s*Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email.

Choosing the Premium plan constitutes your permission to share your subscription email with Substack and your agreement to Substack’s