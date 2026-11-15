'SNL': Hippie John Mulaney Has Some Very Unhip Thoughts at Woodstock

SNL host John Mulaney suggests how he and his baby boomer pals should live when they get older

, Mulaney suddenly blurts out to his pals an odd suggestion: “Hey, when we get older, I think we should buy all the houses. ” When a friend expresses confusion, Mulaney explains: “Our generation, the baby boomers, when we get older, I think we should just buy as many houses as we can get, and just like, have them.

”His freinds are skeptical, while Mulaney insists that their spirit of generosity should flip “in fifteen years, like 1985 or so. ” Then, he says, “we should become ruthless corporate climbers that absolutely fetishize money in an almost pornographic way. Far out, right?

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”The group objects, prompting Mulaney to explain: “I feel like in 1985—hey, there’s that year again, feel like it’s going to be a big year for us—we should tell our kids if they smoke weed even once, it’ll ruin their lives. And not just weed, everything.

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”When a friend relies that only hard drugs should come with a warning, Mulaney responds: “No, we should make our kids do speed: ritalin, adderall, just shove it down their throats their entire childhood so they can get into college. ”After a lull in the music, Mulaney’s next remark draws even more backlash: “Hey, I think we should be Republicans.

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