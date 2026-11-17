In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Tracker, Mayfair Witches, 3 Body Problem, Family Guy, SNL, Garfield, Doctor Who, Grammys, Slow Horses & more!

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Tracker, Mayfair Witches, 3 Body Problem, Family Guy, SNL, Garfield, Doctor Who, Grammys, Slow Horses & more! SNL leads the Daily Dispatch as Elon Musk reacts to Jeremy Culhane’s cold open impression in the latest late-night buzz.

Doctor Who resurfaces lost history with a newly released The Satan Pit prequel, while Garfield gets a Paramount+ trailer. More TV highlights include Tracker, Mayfair Witches: Salem Coven, 3 Body Problem, Family Guy, and Slow Horses.! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment.

Also read BCTV Daily Dispatch: Doctor Who, SNL, The Gilded Age, Slow Horses Renewed, and More

If you love television, we're pretty sure that you'll find something worth checking out. Here's a look at what's on the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board for today (BCTV Daily Dispatch: Tracker, Mayfair Witches: Salem Coven, 3 Body Problem, Family Guy, SNL, Garfield, Doctor Who, CBS 2026-2027 Midseason Lineup, NBC100, 2027 Grammys, Slow Horses, and More! St. Denis Medical: Check Out What's Ahead with S03E03:"Yo!

St. D"Family Guy Holiday Special Trailer: Santa Peter vs. Santa ClevelandFor a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know . You know – it's what you're reading right now! If you've read this far and haven't signed up yet, take a second and do it – you won't regret it!

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If you've already signed up but you're reading this anyway, then thank you. We're still trying to figure out what to do with this end space – let us know…Serving as Television Editor since 2018, Ray began five years earlier as a contributing writer/photographer before being brought onto the core BC team in 2017. NBC's Saturday Night Live star Jeremy Culhane posted a perfect response to Elon Musk's complaints about the SNL Cold Open this past weekend.

Along with a preview of CBS's Harlan Coben's Final Twist, S02E07:"Blood in the Ozarks," we look at S02E08:"Trouble in the Panhandle.

"Here's a look at tonight's episode of NBC and Showrunner Josh Safran's Peter Krause and Hope Davis-starring Line of Fire, S01E08:"Besieged. "Check out Justin Hartley and Josh Holloway in action in the trailer for CBS and Showrunner Elwood Reid's Tracker S04E07:"That's the Job. "Along with a preview for CBS's Tom Ellis and Nick Gehlfuss-starring CIA, S02E07:"Inside Men," we have a look at S02E08:"Burned Rubber.

"Reggie isn't taking Monica being in a relationship well in The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins S02E03:"Hulk Want Candy" - here's a look! In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Tracker, Mayfair Witches, 3 Body Problem, Family Guy, SNL, Garfield, Doctor Who, Grammys, Slow Horses & more! SNL US Cut For Time was the most-read article on Bleeding Cool yesterday, again. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround.

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NBC's Saturday Night Live star Jeremy Culhane posted a perfect response to Elon Musk's complaints about the SNL Cold Open this past weekend. Along with a preview of CBS's Harlan Coben's Final Twist, S02E07:"Blood in the Ozarks," we look at S02E08:"Trouble in the Panhandle.

"Here's a look at tonight's episode of NBC and Showrunner Josh Safran's Peter Krause and Hope Davis-starring Line of Fire, S01E08:"Besieged. "Check out Justin Hartley and Josh Holloway in action in the trailer for CBS and Showrunner Elwood Reid's Tracker S04E07:"That's the Job. "