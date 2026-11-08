‘SNL’: Druski Dons Whiteface as Elizabeth Holmes in ‘You Can See Everything’ Parody

The digital content creator has gone viral a number of times for his whiteface sketches, including playing Erika Kirk.

— who made history as the first digital content creator to preside over the show — got to finally flex his sketch-comedy chops in a parody of the Sylvester Stallone Says His 20-Year Rivalry With Arnold Schwarzenegger Only Ended When He Ran for Governor and Wasn’t ‘Doing Movies Anymore’ Sylvester Stallone Says Daughter’s ‘Tulsa King’ Casting Is ‘Of Course’ Nepotism: ‘Obviously We Let Them Have Every Advantage’ Yes, prior to Fielder’s stay in Billy Evans and Holmes’ home, they were visited by another comedian: Druski.

The trio re-enacted a number of scenes from the doc in a new trailer for “Druski Sees Everything,” including the moment where Evans snatched away the bowl as Holmes was beating eggs and that uncomfortable staredown.

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“We’re so glad you’re here,” offered Wickline’s Holmes, replicating her deep voice. “I just want people to see me as an ordinary person. Can you do that, Druski? ” “Based on what I’ve seen so far, I’m going to go ahead and say, ‘No.’ Y’all got some of the weirdest, freakiest vibe I’ve done ever seen,” cracked Druski, before snatching away the bowl and beating the eggs himself.

“I’m always being real,” replied Holmes. Holmes nodded slightly. Cue Druski: “I ain’t mad at it. I just… I wanna try something,” closing each of her glaring eyes shut with his fingers.

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Later on in the trailer, they did the stare-down scene once more — only this time, Druski was in whiteface as Holmes, facing off against Wickline’s Holmes. The digital creator has gone viral a number of times in the past for his whiteface sketches, from playing a rowdy redneck to Erika Kirk.

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