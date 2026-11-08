'SNL': Druski Does Elizabeth Holmes Whiteface In 'Dru Can See Everything'

Shortly after joking that he couldn't promise 'Saturday Night Live' he'd do 'no whiteface,' Druski channeled Elizabeth Holmes.

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“I just want people to see me as an ordinary person. Can you do that, Druski? ” asks Wickline, to which Druski says, “Based on what I’ve seen so far, I’m gonna go ahead and say no. Y’all have got some of the weirdest, freakiest vibe I’ve ever seen.

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”James Talarico Stuns ‘SNL’ With Post-Midterm Election Win Cameo & “Trump Freezers” SwipeWhen it comes time to have an actress portray Holmes, Dru decides not to call and just play the part himself, donning his signature whiteface to get into the Theranos founder’s head. Druski’s hosting debut kicked off with “Washington in Focus,” a predominantly Black news panel show, featuring Druski, Kenan Thompson, Andrew Dismukes and new castmember Saidah Belo-Osagie, joking about recent white politicians with Black names who won the midterm elections.

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In “Two Men Attempt to Make a Purchase at a Dominican Phone Store,” Druski gets into some hilarious antics with Marcello Hernandez as two Dominican employees serving Mikey Day and Jeremy Culhane. Druski played a nightmare birthday girl in another sketch going off on her friend Tina for eating fajitas and wearing a black bodycon dress.hosting debut—marking the first content creator without a current movie or TV show to host the sketch comedy show—The Strokes served as musical guest for their fifth time.

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